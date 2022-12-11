C/C++, Android, Kotlin developer
2022-12-11
For our internal and external customers, we are looking for you who is a team player, providing a humble touch and eagerness to learn new things. We believe in diversity and are looking for you that wants to be part of an oriented and ambitious environment.
If you have some experience or wants to further develop your knowledges within:
C/C++
Modern agile practices, process, and development tools
Android development using Java or Kotlin
We think that you have an academic background in BSc or MSc in Electronics, data or another relevant area. It is meritorious if you have worked within development, but it is not a requirement.
This role offers you a flexibility where you can work hybrid.
We are excited to receive your application and to take a further dialog with you, where we can tell you a little bit more about the position.
Apply using the following link if this sounds interesting to you: https://pnty-apply.ponty-system.se/cilbuper?id=156
