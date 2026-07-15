Buying & Supply Chain Coordinator
Najell AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Lund Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Lund
2026-07-15
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Najell AB i Lund
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Join our fast-growing team in central Lund
At Najell, we create products that empower parents to live life on their own terms. Our fast-growing brand is behind design-driven baby products such as Baby Carriers, SleepCarrier and Pregnancy Pillows, with more categories on the way. Over the past few years we have reached 50 percent more customers, and we plan to keep that pace up. We are well established across the Nordics, the UK is on track to become our biggest market, and we are expanding across Europe and beyond. Join us on a growth journey that few people get the chance to be part of.
Based in central Lund, we are more than 50 colleagues today, and by the end of 2026 we plan to grow the team by at least 10 more people. Could you be one of them?
About the role
You will join our Buying, Supply Chain and Customer Service team, working closely with colleagues such as Product Designers, Sales Specialists and Community Creators to build a strong product portfolio and make sure everything is in place for successful sales.
Your days will be varied. One moment you might be negotiating prices and lead times with a supplier, the next you are evaluating a sample fresh off the production line, and after that you are balancing purchasing plans to anticipate demand and keep inventory levels under control. You will work closely with suppliers and logistics partners across Europe and Asia, and act as a key link between production and the rest of Najell.
Who you are
To succeed in this role, you are driven, solution-oriented and comfortable working in a dynamic, fast-changing environment. You have a positive mindset, enjoy collaboration, and are curious to learn and explore new opportunities. You are also detail-oriented, since a missed detail can hold up an entire shipment, and you have the business sense to know a good deal when you see one.
We expect you to have
• Experience and/or education in Economics, Engineering or Supply Chain
• A good understanding of the full process from production to end customer
• Strong planning skills and an eye for detail
• Strong business acumen and a proactive, initiative-taking mindset
• Knowledge of textile materials is a strong benefit
Your typical tasks will include
• Planning purchases and negotiating prices, quantities and lead times for new and existing products
• Developing new products together with our suppliers, suggesting materials that meet our quality and cost targets
• Quality verification, including measuring and evaluating samples throughout the purchasing process
• Monitoring inventory levels and adjusting purchasing plans to avoid both stockouts and overstock
• Coordinating shipments and container bookings, and following up on deliveries together with our logistics partners
• Developing and improving how the last mile reaches our customers
We Offer
We are a tight-knit team that works hard to reach the goals we set together. Everyone in Buying, Supply Chain and Customer Service contributes their own piece of the puzzle, and there is a real drive to help each other out across roles and borders. That is what makes us stronger, and it makes the work more fun too. As we keep growing, there is plenty of room for the right person to grow into new responsibilities. We create our own success, and we would love for you to help write the next chapter.
Application
Click "apply for the position" and upload your CV and cover letter, in English or Swedish. We want to get to know you and hear why you would be a great fit for this role. Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't wait to apply.
About Us: Free as a Parent!
Najell was founded in 2012 and develops products for urban parents. From our office in central Lund, our international team creates and improves products for parents and children. Learn more about us and our brand at www.najell.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7289820-2100853". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Najell AB
(org.nr 556819-7494), https://work.najell.com
Stortorget 1 (visa karta
)
222 23 LUND Arbetsplats
Najell Jobbnummer
10003051