Buyer To Veeco Sic Cvd Systems
2023-11-01
Be part of something altogether life-changing! Working at Veeco, you will be at the forefront of providing new systems to transform the development of climate smart solutions. As a Buyer, you'll have the chance to make meaningful contributions while developing professionally in a unique setting - apply now and see what unfolds before you!
WE OFFER
We offer you an exciting position in a growing entrepreneurial company where you will join a highly talented team of great colleagues. We believe that a good working climate comes from participation and team spirit where everyone contributes. In this new role you will get a challenging position in an open and friendly environment and your work will have a true impact on our future success. This is a great opportunity for you who are at the early stages of your career and looking to gain experience in an exciting role within procurement.
YOU WILL
At Ideon in Lund we develop and manufacture reactors for new semiconductor materials. We have a solid experience and knowledge of building CVD reactors and in recent years the design has been refined into a completely new platform with a patented function that is unique in the global market. Our silicon carbide and gallium nitride semiconductor material systems are used for components in base stations for the 5G network, electric cars, solar cells, photovoltaic systems and many other areas in the electricity sector.
You will be part of our supply chain team where you together with your colleague have responsibility for driving key partnership with suppliers, ensuring customer satisfaction, and acting as a liaison between purchasing and the engineering team to develop growth opportunities at Veeco. Further you will be:
Placing purchase orders, ensuring economic efficiency and customer satisfaction.
Maintaining order schedules, from requisition to delivery.
Negotiating the best prices, lead times, and deliveries.
Supporting global sourcing strategies and driving continuous improvement.
Managing supplier relationships and performance to exceed company expectations.
YOU ARE
To succeed in this position, it is essential that you are detail oriented, responsible and have the ability to work under tight deadlines. You thrive in working within a smaller, fast-growing company undergoing change which demands flexibility. You are service minded and enjoy supporting and assisting your colleagues. It's crucial that you have excellent communication skills and relish interacting with various individuals, including customers, suppliers, and colleagues.
We believe that you have a post-secondary education in fields such as logistics, procurement, or technology. We prefer that you have prior experience in an administrative role and are proficient in various systems, as well as having a strong command of MS Excel and PowerPoint. Experience using a MRP system, preferably SAP is a merit. Given the international nature of this role, excellent proficiency in both Swedish and English is required.
WANT TO KNOW MORE?
Discover the opportunity of a lifetime and explore your career options. With our collaboration with Nexer Recruit, we invite you to reach out directly to recruitment consultant Johanna Värmfors at johanna.varmfors@nexergroup.com
/ +46 730 821 230 if you want to learn more about the position. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
ABOUT VEECO SIC CVD SYSTEMS
Veeco SiC CVD Systems AB, former Epiluvac, is a company founded in 2013 by a team of dedicated and persistent engineers with research and development experience from the CVD reactor field and specifically silicon carbide epitaxy equipment. Veeco provides customized reactor solutions and a wide range of service and maintenance packages. Everything from a laptop charger to a renewable power plant or an electric vehicle requires conversion of electricity by power electronics based on semiconductor materials. Veeco makes reactor systems which are specifically designed for such epitaxial growth of WBG semiconductor material like SiC and GaN. We also offer crystal growth furnaces for making the wafer substrate material itself.
If you want to discover more about Veeco SiC CVD Systems, take another look at our website www.epiluvac.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LggW-NNjILU https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gXrkda56ryY
