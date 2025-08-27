Buyer to ABB Robotics
2025-08-27
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
Your role and responsibilities
In this role, you will have the opportunity to purchase materials according to required technical specifications, price, delivery schedule, and terms. Each day, you will ensure purchasing activities align with corporate purchasing policies and procedures. You will also showcase your expertise by identifying new suppliers in cooperation with the relevant category team.
You will be mainly accountable for:
Initiating Purchase Orders in the system, according to the purchase requisitions and in alignment with standard procedures, and confirming delivery with suppliers, monitoring, and tracking supplier performance to PO requirements.
Negotiating agreements with main suppliers, and periodically renews price lists and terms and conditions.
Recommending frame agreements to management and executing upon approval.
Analyzing and evaluating bids to determine the optimal value.
Qualifications for the role
A bachelor's degree in engineering, supply chain management, or a related field.
Proven experience in purchasing or procurement, including initiating purchase orders, negotiating supplier agreements, and managing supplier performance.
Strong analytical abilities and excellent communication skills to effectively collaborate with internal teams and external suppliers.
Familiarity with procurement systems and processes, including bid evaluation, frame agreements, and compliance with corporate purchasing policies.
More about us
Recruiting Manager: Susanne Öhling. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Pia Sandström, +4672 525 90 30; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36.
Last day to apply is 2025-09-09. Recruitment is ongoing, the position might be filled before this date.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We kindly decline any direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
