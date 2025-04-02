Buyer of Direct Material
ValueOne AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2025-04-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ValueOne AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungälv
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
ValueOne is looking for an experienced buyer of direct material for a consulting assignment at a company in the automotive industry in Gothenburg. The assignment is to be filled shortly and runs for six months.
ValueOne specializes in Supply Chain Management - purchasing and logistics. We offer our customers services in three business areas: rental and recruitment support within our specialist area, as well as business development of the company's Supply Chain function regarding strategy, model, method, process, organization, and competence.
We can offer a variety of assignments at all levels within Supply Chain Management. As a consultant at ValueOne, you will be part of a professional and dynamic team consisting of the leading consultants in purchasing and logistics. If you choose to join our team, you will be offered:
Competitive salary, which you can influence yourself
Occupational pension
Health and medical insurance
Wellness allowance
Personal coaching and career advice
Networking meetings with competent colleagues and Supply Chain professionals through recurring events and lectures
Competence development through world-leading personalized training and courses within Supply Chain thanks to our partnership with CIPS (www.cips.org)
The role
As a Buyer of Direct Material, you will be responsible for driving and developing strategic purchasing of plastic, including negotiation and contract writing. In this role, you will work closely with internal stakeholders at the company. Remote work is possible to some extent.
Main tasks:
Develop and optimize the supplier base.
Identify and implement cost reductions.
Be the first point of contact for the supplier.
Perform market monitoring and supplier evaluations.
Experience and competence
The right person for this role has a university degree in economics or engineering (or equivalent). We want you to have a few years of experience in commercial or technical purchasing work and be well-versed in contract negotiations and purchasing law. The person we are looking for should have strong business acumen combined with high integrity. You can prioritize and deliver on time. Furthermore, you have well-developed communication skills and communicate fluently in English, both orally and in writing. Swedish is meritorious.
You are motivated and solution-oriented and not afraid to challenge the status quo. Additionally, you have the ability to manage parallel projects, make independent decisions, and are focused on achieving your goals.
Application
Submit your application and CV via our website: http://valueone.se/aktuella-jobb/.
We handle applications and fill positions continuously, so please send in your application as soon as possible. If you have questions about the assignment, you are welcome to contact Per Nyberg at phone 073 152 02 78 or 010 332 29 20. Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Valueone AB
(org.nr 556787-5264), http://www.valueone.se Arbetsplats
ValueOne AB Jobbnummer
9261721