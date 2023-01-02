Buyer for a client in Gothenburg
Our client is looking for a Buyer who can be in charge of components and subcomponents of painted plastics within Procurement in the phases of development, sourcing, industrialization and running production. This role is part of a global cross-functional team with engineering, logistics, other buyers, manufacturing, and others.
The client works in the automotive industry and as a Buyer you will work with suppliers and stakeholders in order to comprehend the supply base, the product/ service you are in charge of, its market and innovation. The purpose is that you can increase the value for the client (including sustainability, cost, and quality). In this role, within your tasks, you will build relationships and lead negotiations with an international supplier base, and you will be in charge of the continual improvement of the competitiveness and overall performance in the value chain. Another task is to handle capacity assurance and order management.
Skills
Our client wants a person who likes challenges and can focus on setting and reaching different goals. It is important that you are comfortable handling complicated business cases and setups, as well as you are creative and motivated in finding new solutions and opportunities. You dare to challenge status quo, suppliers, and the clients' stakeholders. You have the ability to manage parallel projects and to see the whole picture of a business case. You should also be exceptional building relations internally and externally. In addition, it is important that you are a strong team player who is honest and actively work with self-development.
Requirements
The client has the following requirements:
• Business or Technical University degree (or equivalent).
• At least 5 years significant working experience.
• It is important that you have a strong business acumen combined with high integrity and can prioritize your own work and always deliver on time.
• You need to have excellent communication skills since you will handle supplier relations, as well as strong daily negotiations skills.
Not only your experience and competencies are important for the client, but both your personality and passion to improve and deal with unknown challenges in the future are also relevant for this position.
Tillträde och ansökan
Start: 23-01-2023
Length: 31-01-2024
Deadline: ASAP
Location: Gothenburg. Remote work may occur.
