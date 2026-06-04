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2026-06-04
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Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organisation Beredskapslyftet, helps newcomers take their first steps into the Swedish labour market – while giving companies access to new talent.
Ureka Rebuild is a startup company committed to being part of the historic rebuilding of Ukraine, which is expected to become one of the world's largest construction projects. Ureka's business concept is to create Ukraine's largest construction trade chain together with independent construction material traders. The company connects European construction material manufacturers with partners in the Ukrainian market and works with reseller agreements, distribution chains, and sales organisations to ensure rapid growth and scalability.
Location:Stockholm County, Sweden
Who we are looking for:BuyerYour responsibilities:- Build and develop partnerships between European construction material manufacturers and construction material stores in the Ukrainian market- Prepare business proposals, partnership offers, and presentation materials for potential partners- Conduct negotiations with manufacturers, resellers, and other business partners- Analyse market needs and identify business opportunities within the construction and construction material trade industry- Maintain and develop relationships with key business partners- Support the smooth execution of agreements and partnerships in line with Ureka's business goals- Contribute to building a scalable sales and distribution structure for the Ukrainian market
Requirements:- Professional proficiency in both Ukrainian and English - must have- At least 2 years of experience in the construction industry or construction material trade- Strong negotiation and communication skills- Experience in business development, stakeholder management, and partnership building- Excellent organisational and time management skills- Ability to work independently and take responsibility for planning and driving your own work- Comfortable working in a changing startup environment with high levels of responsibilityYour profile:- Business-oriented and confident in communication with companies, suppliers, and partners- Structured, independent, and able to move processes forward- Strong at building and maintaining professional relationships- Results-driven and motivated by developing new business opportunities- Flexible and comfortable working in an environment where tasks and priorities may change quickly- Interested in contributing to company's mission of supporting the rebuilding of UkraineWhat the employer offers:- Full-time employment with permanent contract after probation period- On-site role based in Stockholm- An exciting and dynamic work environment in a startup company- A role with a high level of responsibility and freedom to plan your own work- Direct reporting to company management- Good opportunities for professional growth and promotion- Possibility to become part of management team in the future
Application:Please enclose your motivation nal letter in English explaining why you are suitable for the positionViktigt:
Denna tjänst är en del av ett projekt som medfinansieras av Europeiska unionen genom Asyl-, migrations- och integrationsfonden (AMIF). Projektet syftar till att stödja tredjelandsmedborgare i sin integration på den svenska arbetsmarknaden. Deltagarna har uppehållstillstånd i Sverige, men saknar svenskt medborgarskap eller EU/EES-medborgarskap. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören
Frihamnsgatan 11 (visa karta
)
115 56 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ureka Rebuild Kontakt
Beredskapslyftet - info@beredskapslyftet.se Jobbnummer
9947135