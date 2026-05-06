Buyer
Techrytera AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2026-05-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Techrytera AB i Göteborg
, Jönköping
, Skövde
, Lund
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
About us At Techrytera AB, recruitment starts with you. We are a staffing and recruitment company with deep expertise and a clear focus on IT and Engineering. With our industry knowledge and close dialogue with both candidates and clients, we create precise matches where the right skills meet the right needs.
We believe that a truly great match is not just about a job description - it's about your experience, your potential, and what you genuinely want to develop in. That's why we always focus on the individual. By understanding your background, motivations, and ambitions, we can connect you with assignments and roles at our clients where you have the right conditions to grow and make an impact.
Our goal is to build long-term and meaningful collaborations - for both you as a candidate and for our clients.
Job Description We are looking for a Buyer, who is commercially driven, structured, and result oriented! A buyer who's comfortable working in a global environment with a broad range of stakeholders, excellent presenter and can explain complex scenarios in an easy way.
Requirements:
University degree within Business administration (or equivalent).
strong business acumen combined with high integrity.
like challenges and are focused on setting and reaching goals.
is creative and motivated to find new solutions and opportunities.
dare to challenge the status quo, suppliers, and our stakeholders.
can handle parallel projects and see the whole picture of a business case.
are excellent in building relations both internally and externally.
Application
When you apply through Techrytera AB, you're not just applying for a job - you're starting a dialogue about your career path. We want to get to know you, your experience, and your ambitions so that we can match you with the right opportunities at our clients.
Does this sound interesting? Submit your application or get in touch with us to learn more. We look forward to discovering the next step in your career together with you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7694354-1985811". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Techrytera AB
(org.nr 559568-3623), https://www.techrytera.se
Göteborgs Centralstation (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9896149