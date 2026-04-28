Business Transformation Manager
Avaron AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Partille Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Partille
2026-04-28
, Göteborg
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, Mölndal
, Härryda
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will step into a central role in a global Technology, Product and Operations organization where cross-functional initiatives need structure, momentum and clear business value. In this assignment, you will turn strategic priorities into concrete plans, coordinated execution and measurable outcomes. You will work closely with Product Management, R&D, Operations and senior leadership, helping teams align around decisions, dependencies and progress in a complex environment.
A big part of the role is creating clarity where many stakeholders, perspectives and priorities meet. You will establish ways of working, governance and follow-up that make it easier to move from idea to implementation. The scope is broad, from hands-on operational follow-up to larger transformation initiatives, with a strong focus on business cases, benefits tracking and investment prioritization. This is a great opportunity if you enjoy combining strategy, execution and real value realization in an international setting.
Job DescriptionYou will own cross-functional initiatives from planning through implementation and follow-up.
You will translate strategic direction into clear plans, actions and tangible deliverables.
You will coordinate work across Product Management, R&D, Operations and leadership teams to align roles, priorities and progress.
You will establish governance, decision forums and tracking mechanisms that support steady delivery.
You will structure input for decision-making, clarify options and trade-offs, and support recommendations when needed.
You will drive value realization through business cases, benefits tracking, KPI definition and investment prioritization.
You will identify risks, dependencies and obstacles early, and help the organization keep momentum.
You will build engagement and understanding across functions to support implementation and change.
You will follow up on initiatives to ensure intended outcomes are achieved and continuously improved.
RequirementsProven experience owning complex cross-functional initiatives and driving them from planning to successful implementation with measurable results.
Background in Management Consulting, Project Management, Engineering, Business Development or a related field.
Strong ability to work in a structured and analytical way, break down complex topics and ensure consistent follow-up.
Ability to combine a holistic business perspective with hands-on execution.
Experience working with stakeholders across functions, organizational levels and cultures.
Strong communication skills and the ability to adapt your message to different audiences and situations.
Experience developing business cases, defining benefits and KPIs, and supporting investment prioritization.
Relevant university degree.
Fluent Swedish and English.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7652327-1972118". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Jonsered Station, Partille (visa karta
)
433 76 JONSERED Jobbnummer
9881181