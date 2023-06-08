Business Systems Solution Architect
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for an Business Systems Solution Architect to join our Stockholm team.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
Overall responsibility:
• Systems and Development "Ecosystem"
• System functionality
• Analysing the environment
• Gathering and analyzing requirements
• Creating solution prototypes
• Participating in selection process
• Analyzing ERP landscape and fit
• Functionality limitations and improvements
• Data analytics/ Power BI
• Finding a good collaboration approach with IT
Work area:
• Close corporation with workstream members
• Contacts with stakeholders
• Follow-up on deliveries
Preferred skills & requirements:
MS D365, Power BI. Excel, MS products , Logic app design, Azure platform development
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
