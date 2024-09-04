Business Systems Developer
AliasSmith AB is Europe's leading distributor of handcrafted Mexican spirits. In 19 years, we have created a distribution network of 75 distributors across 36 countries. In our portfolio, we have several of the most successful handcrafted brands from Mexico, and last year, we created headlines worldwide by launching the world's first tequila in a paper bottle. Our ambitions are not only to make fabulous brands accessible but also to improve the way business is done in the industry. To achieve our goals, we are searching for a talented system developer who can lead the development of our proprietary ERP system that we intend to turn into a global platform for brand trade.
Background
Every successful company has something that sets it apart from the competition. For AliasSmith, it's our passion for long-term growing relationships. Our way to achieve this is by adding engineering to the traditional processes to modernise and make them more efficient.
Your role
As a Business System Developer at AliasSmith, you will oversee the development of the most critical IT tools, the very brain of all our operations. To do this successfully, you'll need to be experienced in process mapping and engineering, contribute to design discussions, advise the business stakeholders on potential solutions and support the testing team. Your role includes purchasing development jobs and managing these external resources, ensuring all developments fit within the overall system architecture and design strategy, and ensuring code is of a consistent and appropriate standard, including your programming. You will also be responsible for the company's third-party software strategy, hardware, maintenance and development.
Your Profile
This position will call on knowledge, experience, and creativity to become a key player in proactive and reactive projects, demanding an extremely high attention to detail and accuracy.
Requirements elicitation and analysis, Use Cases, Behaviour Diagrams, Trade Studies, System Architecture, and Risk Analysis are everyday bread for you. You have five years of proven experience in systems engineering modelling and documentation, including creating the following work products during the complete lifecycle. You have been working with the maintenance and development of the SQL and VB software platforms, Web API, Web Services REST/SOAP, Software development SDLC, C# .NET , HTML CSS JS, including MS Access. We also hope you have experience in Odoo and Python. But a strong aptitude for learning new technologies and excellent communication skills is more important.
Proficiency in Spanish and English is mandatory. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden, so knowledge of Swedish is beneficial but not a prerequisite.
Implicit qualities are a tuned moral compass, strong work ethics, "out of the box" thinking, and effective decision-making abilities. We presume you possess a university degree but the ability to learn quickly.
The position we are offering is a full-time job in our office in Stockholm, Sweden. You might not live in Sweden; if so, we believe that moving to this beautiful part of the world is suitable for somebody with the perfect moment in life who is not afraid to take a big leap. In that case, we would help with the technicalities of the move.
We need you as soon as possible and can offer an initial probationary period of 6 months followed by an indefinite contract if the candidate is deemed suitable for the position and if the person turns out to be what we are looking for. The salary is a fixed monthly salary plus a performance-related bonus, pension, and insurance.
How to apply?
If you believe you are the developer we are looking for and that this job fits you perfectly, send us your Professional Resume to recruitment@aliassmith.se
For further information:
Ana Vega, recruitment@aliassmith.se Så ansöker du
