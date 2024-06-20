Business Operations Expert
Robert Bosch AB / Controllerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla controllerjobb i Göteborg
2024-06-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Robert Bosch AB i Göteborg
, Tranås
, Lund
, Norrköping
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
At Bosch, we shape the future by inventing high-quality technologies and services that spark enthusiasm and enrich people's lives. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid: we grow together, we enjoy our work, and we inspire each other. Join in and feel the difference.
Job Description
Bosch is one of the world 's leading manufacturer of power tools. We are the leading innovators on this area and offer a vast selection of power tools. Bosch Power Tools produces fascinating products and services to market, industry and homes all over the world. In the Nordic headquarter just outside of Copenhagen, the department works consistently towards modern and effective distribution to the Northern European market.
In the Nordic Business Operations team we are currently looking for a new Finnish speaking colleague for the position as Business Operations Expert.
As Business Operations Expert some of your key tasks will be:
Being in charge of and maintaining the customer portfolio in SAP while collaborating with sales, customers, logistics, finance and the front office
Optimize processes such as campaigns, supply chains, return of products, communication with customers, while making sure we stay compliant with internal regulations and directives
Close collaboration with the Nordic sales department (customers, logistics, and finance) and stakeholders as well as being the connection to the Bosch Power Tools headquarters in Leinfelden
Expert user in SAP and other platforms
Qualifications
In order to be a success in this position we expect someone who;
Is fluent in Finnish - and speaks English at a professional level as this is our business language
Minimum holds a Bachelor degree in e.g. Business administration or Information Systems. You could also have an MBA or a Master in Cand.Merc or something similar. Alternatively you have 3-4 years of documented relevant experience within this area.
Has good knowledge of Excel. Basic knowledge of SAP and Process mining is an advantage
Is tech savvy with a natural flair for IT-systems and a drive to develop this in regards to ERP, CRM, web shops and other connected systems
Has strong administrative skills
Is service minded with a commercial mindset
Is flexible and quick to adapt to new information and situations
Is independent and proactive
Is impactful of nature and possesses strong skills in both building and maintaining relations
Additional Information
We offer an exciting job at an international company who is working at the forefront of technology. Being a part of the Nordic Sales department, you can become a part of the future!
The position is located in Ballerup in a walking distance from Ballerup train station. A hybrid work form is also possible after further coordination with managers. You might therefore also live in Sweden and commute to Ballerup.
As part of Bosch you will be part of a company that has an employee-centric focus, where we value employee development and wellbeing and hence have several interesting offers and benefits. We offer e.g. a good and healthy canteen, physiotherapy, a good employee association with different events (sports, theater, bowling etc.) and a good health insurance incl. a health package for the entire family.
As we are eager to find our new colleague, we are interviewing on a continuous basis. So please do not hesitate to submit your application already today to come and join a truly international company with more than 420.000 dedicated employees worldwide.
Do you have any questions?
Contact Fredrik Ekberg fredrik.ekberg@dk.bosch.com
, +45(44)898-497/+45(276)43665.
We look forward to hear from you!
More about Bosch: www.Bosch.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Robert Bosch AB
(org.nr 556047-1194)
Drakegatan 6 (visa karta
)
412 50 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
OEM-Försäljning Jobbnummer
8760062