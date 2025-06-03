Business Operation Lead
Business Operation Lead - Green Voltis AB, Stockholm
Place: Stockholm, Sweden
Green Voltis AB is an AI-driven energy technology company based in Stockholm. We develop and operate virtual power plants (VPPs) with a focus on energy trading, energy storage and smart integration of renewable generation. Our mission is to enable a sustainable energy transition through technology and market intelligence.
About the role
As a Business Operation Lead, you will play a key role in both our external customer relationships and our internal business structure. We are looking for someone who has legal expertise in the energy field, but also an interest in algorithms, business logic and business operations.
Responsibilities
Independently drafting and negotiating tolling and floor agreements and related appendices in accordance with business law principles.
Work together with the Head of Trading to develop algorithms and business logic for intraday trading.
Support the company's internal operations, including financial reporting, administration and coordination of external suppliers.
Qualifications
At least a master's degree in law, economics, energy systems or equivalent.
Documented experience of working with tolling agreements in the energy sector.
Ability and willingness to take broad responsibility in a fast-growing organization.
Fluent in spoken and written English; Swedish is an advantage.
We offer
Opportunity to influence the development of a high-tech company at the forefront of energy.
An international and entrepreneurial team with great growth ambitions.
Offices in central Stockholm and flexible working methods.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-13
E-post: molly.li@greenvoltis.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Green Voltis Sweden AB
(org.nr 559070-0786)
Klarabergsviadukten 63 (visa karta
)
111 64 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Molly Li molly.li@greenvoltis.com Jobbnummer
9372967