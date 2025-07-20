Business Navigator
2025-07-20
Join us in creating a better everyday life for the many people!
Do you want to be a part of creating a better everyday life for the many people? In Älmhult, Sweden, you can. Älmhult is home to IKEA of Sweden. Our business is developing products. It's at the center of all that we do, our daily tasks.
We are on the journey to transform how we operate IKEA, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing retailer in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question and want to make a difference.
If that sounds like you, come join us. Together we can do great things!
Let's explore an exciting assignment for a Business Navigator!
Your expertise will be crucial in facilitating prioritization decisions through insightful business performance analysis that highlights potential synergies and improvements.
As a Business Navigator at Range Operations, you will be given a unique opportunity to be part of implementing the operating model. You will be working both in the known and in the unknown. Your main responsibilities will be to develop a business performance framework, lead creation of strategic & tactical insights, and embed performance management processes within a capability area.
Your main tasks as a Business Navigator are establishing relevant measures, goals and follow-up for the capability or/and function that you work with. Together with the team, identifying opportunities and risks through scenario planning, modelling, risk assessments and contingency planning. Establish and manage a performance culture within your area through analyzing and creating insights, identifying opportunities and improvement areas, and actively sharing these. Influencing and enabling fact-based decision making by quickly generating insights.
The job requires a passion for and the ability to spot business opportunities behind data, an analytical and business-driven mindset, and strong communication skills. Your tools are data, facts, and figures. You will facilitate fact-based decision making by working proactively to add insights, recommendations, and scenarios in an actionable, user-friendly approach to support the development of a successful IKEA range.
We think you are a star and will shine in this role. We want you to have experience in change management, great communication skills, and both a holistic view and an eye for detail. You are flexible, used to handling changes, and are always striving for simplicity in everything you do. You work proactively, take initiative, and have the creative ability to find new solutions and optimize and challenge existing ones.
Furthermore, we like you to have:
You have knowledge of business performance tools such as Power BI.
a blend of technical expertise, leadership experience, and communication skills.
Your expertise in stakeholder management and business partnering showcases your ability to build strong relationships that foster collaboration and drive business success.
You have a post-secondary education in Finance, Economics, Business Administration, or a related field, complemented by an equivalent combination of relevant training and work experience.
A minimum of 3 years' experience within Business Navigation, Business Steering or Finance in either a local or global organization is essential, ideally within retailing, franchising, or digital environments.
You are fluent in English, spoken and written.
It would be great if you already knew the IKEA Business model, our strategic landscape, and our ways of working with Range & Product development.
For us it's important that you are guided by our IKEA values in your daily behaviors and are inspired by our vision. You can learn many things as we go, but values and our vision are crucial that you share from the beginning. More information around our values you can find here: https://about.ikea.com/en/about-us/ikea-culture-and-values
This role is full-time (40 hours per week) and based in Älmhult, Sweden. This role is in Range Operations and reports to the Business Navigation Manager.
If these criteria resonate with your skills and aspirations, we encourage you to apply and bring your expertise to our transformative mission. Submit your application and CV in English by July 31st 2025.
To simplify and have good speed in the recruitment process, you apply for the role by uploading the following to Smart Recruiters:
1.) Your CV
2.) A separate document including your answers to these two questions:
What makes this role interesting to you?
What inspired you to apply for this position, and how do you believe your experience matches the key requirements for the role?
For questions about the role, contact Business Navigation Manager Johan Johansson, johan.johansson@inter.ikea.com
