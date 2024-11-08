Business Leads Conversion Manager - Car Service Business
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
The aftermarket business is fundamental to Volvo Cars' profit and customer satisfaction. We, Car Service Business, drive profitability and develop commercial offers in the global aftermarket.
The automotive aftermarket is transforming, both technically and commercially. Electrification, connected vehicles, increased competition and new direct and online business models are putting new requirements on the business. To succeed in the new competitive landscape, Car Service Business needs to develop new offers, sales channels, and business models. Your responsibility will be to support the transformation, driving our lead conversion process across regions and organizations.
About the position
As a member of the Car Service Business Commercials Sales Operations team your work as Business Leads Conversion Manager will play a crucial role in driving business growth by identifying and nurturing potential customers. Through connected vehicles we have information about the service and repair needs of the car. These are business leads that you will help to define processes and methods to convert.
As this is a new role you will have a great opportunity to influence how we work with leads management in the aftermarket.
The position requires a strategic approach to market research, data analysis, and customer outreach. By leveraging a big variety of data sources, systems, tools and techniques, you will ensure a steady stream of qualified leads, contributing to the company's sales and revenue objectives.
What you'll do
• Innovative Conversion Strategies: Develop central best practices and support markets to implement creative strategies to convert leads.
• Lead Conversion Excellence: Analyze and follow up the entire lead conversion process, ensuring timely and effective follow-up with all stakeholders to maximize conversion rates.
Creating transparency between Retailers, Sales Company and Volvo Cars Central.
• Data-Driven Optimization: Analyze conversion metrics and leverage data-driven insights to continuously optimize strategies and improve performance.
• Collaborative Partnerships: Work closely with our retailer network and national sales companies to ensure leads are effectively presented and followed up on, driving business growth.
• CRM Utilization: Drive CRM roadmap for Car Service Business Commercial to ensure we have the tools and processes to supporting the lead conversion strategies.
• Industry Trend Awareness: Stay updated on the latest trends and best practices in lead conversion and the automotive service market to keep our strategies competitive.
• Research and secure IT infrastructure and data sources: Mapping the existing digital infrastructure and strategies both centrally and locally to establish a deep understanding of our current state.
What you'll bring
The ideal candidate should have Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Business Administration, or a related field and a proven track record in business lead conversion. They should possess an entrepreneurial spirit, with experience in identifying business opportunities, driving innovation, and managing projects from inception to completion.
A strong background in enhancing customer experience (CX) is meritorious, focusing on understanding customer needs, improving satisfaction, and fostering long-term relationships.
In-depth knowledge and experience in the automotive service market is highly beneficial. The candidate should be proficient in digital tools and platforms, leveraging technology to improve business processes, marketing strategies, and customer engagement.
Expertise in digital marketing is also necessary, encompassing SEO, social media marketing, email campaigns, and online advertising to drive brand awareness and generate leads.
On a personal level
The ability to influence organizations will be part of the role. Therefore it's important that, the candidate demonstrate strong stakeholder management, interpersonal and communication skills enabling them to effectively advocate for ideas, drive change, and gain buy-in from various stakeholders. You can set a clear direction for the team despite ever changing surroundings. Ersättning
