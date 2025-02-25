Business Intelligence Developer
2025-02-25
About Redeploy Insight
At Redeploy Insight, we provide premium IT-consulting services and specialize in building modern cloud data and AI/ML platforms to enable analytical capabilities that empower enterprise companies in the Nordics to stay ahead of the curve.
With our deep expertise in cloud, data and AI technologies, coupled with strategic partnerships with Microsoft, AWS, and Databricks, we shape the future of data and deliver tailored, impactful and scalable solutions of tomorrow.
We believe in our people, collaboration as well as driving business value and technical excellence. Now we're looking to strengthen our team with several Business Intelligence Developers who want to be part of our continued growth and success story. Can this be the place where you belong?
What it means to be a Business Intelligence Consultant at Redeploy Insight
As a Business Intelligence Consultant, you'll be leveraging Microsoft's latest BI technologies and guide our clients on their journey of becoming more data driven.
Collaborating closely with both business users and IT stakeholders, you'll get the chance to be involved in the entire lifecycle of BI - from understanding the clients analytical and reporting needs to designing and implementing BI and reporting solutions.
In the role as a consultant, each day and tasks vary, and the projects can involve everything from requirement engineering, conducting workshops, building data models and integrations, designing dashboards and generating insightful analytical reports.
As you advance in your role, you'll have various opportunities to specialize and expand your expertise based on what interests you most. Whether you're passionate about emerging technologies, advanced data analytics, user centered development and experience or leadership within the BI field, there are pathways for you to explore and thrive.
Who are you?
We believe that you are a self-motivated and responsible problem solver. Since the culture in the group is very much about collaboration, you enjoy sharing your knowledge and helping others.
Furthermore, you thrive in the consultant role and strive to deliver actual value to your clients by identifying the need for changes, daring to question routines, and constantly coming up with suggestions for improvements. Through your commitment and drive, you contribute to both your own and your client's development.
If you're new to consulting, you're eager to explore this diverse role. Proficiency in both Swedish and English, spoken and written, is essential for our national and international clients.
What experiences do you bring?
A university degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or Engineering
Experience in the field of Business Intelligence, for example: as a DW Developer/Data Engineer/BI Developer
Experience in designing, implementing data models, reports and dashboards
Experience with PowerBI, SQL database and data warehouse solutions
Experience in presenting findings and insights to various stakeholders
Even if you don't perfectly match the role, we still encourage you to apply. We believe in diversity and inclusion and welcome all applicants with relevant experience and skills.
What we offer
Being a member of Redeploy means you have the drive and desire to be the best and work smarter than the rest. We enjoy creative freedom with our projects, benefit from great work/life balance, and thrive in a company culture that is both collaborative and supportive. Everything we do at Redeploy is centered around the simple yet effective idea that we all chip in to ensure our success.
Location
We have offices located in central Stockholm, Göteborg and Jönköping. As we encourage a mix of in-person and remote work to foster innovation and support work-life balance (and like to have fun together), we see that you are based in commuting distance to our office location.
