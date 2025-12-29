Business Intelligence and Analytics Lead
Rosemount Tank Radar AB / Datajobb / Härryda Visa alla datajobb i Härryda
2025-12-29
, Lerum
, Partille
, Bollebygd
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rosemount Tank Radar AB i Härryda
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
In this role you will define and execute the BI strategy, creating scalable Power BI solutions and data models using Microsoft Fabric and Azure. You'll deliver impactful dashboards and collaborate with global IT and partners. Additionally, you'll support stakeholders and drive efficiency through initiatives like automation and process improvements, while taking a lead role in shaping strategy and coordinating external resources, you will spend most of your time hands-on - analyzing business needs, developing scalable BI solutions and working with data engineering tasks.
By joining us as a Business Intelligence and Analytics Lead in Mölnlycke, this role can be a strong foundation for your future career within Emerson. We encourage advancement and offer tangible development opportunities!
In This Role, Your Responsibilities Will Be:
Owning and implementing the Business Intelligence roadmap for the site.
Analysing business needs and translating them into scalable BI solutions.
Developing and maintaining Power BI dashboards that enable data-driven decision-making.
Designing robust data models and pipelines using Microsoft Fabric and Azure services.
Performing data engineering tasks, including SQL, ETL processes, and data analysis.
Acting as the primary point of contact for data and analytics at the site, ensuring smooth operations.
Collaborating with global IT teams and external suppliers to deliver BI solutions.
Supporting stakeholders with data-related needs and providing guidance on BI tools and processes.
Contributing to efficiency and innovation initiatives, such as process automation and web development.
Who You Are:
You acquire data from multiple and diverse sources when solving problems and provide timely and helpful information to individuals across the organization. You make decisions and take actions without the total picture, while breaking down objectives into appropriate initiatives and actions. You also convert ideas into actions and produce results with new initiatives
You build and deliver solutions that meet customer expectations and you stay on top of new communications technologies.
For This Role, You Will Need:
University degree in Data science, IT or equivalent experience
General IT knowledge and at least 3-5 years of relevant professional experience
Fluency in Swedish
Proficiency in English language (verbal and written)
Proven experience in Business Intelligence and Analytics, including requirements gathering, data modelling, and dashboard development
Hands-on expertise in Microsoft Power BI (DAX, Power Query, data modelling, report design) and strong SQL skills for querying and transforming data
Experience working with data in Azure environment, including Microsoft Fabric services like Azure Data Lake, Azure Data Factory, and Azure Entra (Active Directory)
Knowledge of ETL processes and data integration techniques and technical leadership skills - leading external developers or partners
Development experience in preferably Python or other relevant languages like C#
Basic knowledge of infrastructure (server, database, network)
Preferred Qualifications that Set You Apart:
Experience in web development
Integration knowledge
Experience with Robot Process Automation (RPA) and Power Apps & Power Automate
Knowledge in DevOps & Git
Experience in Business and Finance
Our Culture and Commitment to You
At Emerson, we prioritize a workplace where every employee is valued, respected, and empowered to grow. We foster an environment that encourages innovation, collaboration, and diverse perspectives-because we know that great ideas come from great teams. Our commitment to ongoing career development and growing an inclusive culture ensures you have the support to thrive. Whether through mentorship, training, or leadership opportunities, we invest in your success so you can make a lasting impact. We believe diverse teams, working together are key to driving growth and delivering business results. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rosemount Tank Radar AB
(org.nr 556043-5124)
Layoutvägen 1 (visa karta
)
435 33 MÖLNLYCKE Arbetsplats
Hk Jobbnummer
9665322