Business Intelligence Analyst
2024-09-12
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
Your role and responsibilities
Are you looking for a career that combines a passion for data with the possibility to positively influence and support our organization? We are a forward thinking organization dedicated to digitalization and data-driven decision making. We are looking for a talented and driven Business Intelligence Analyst to help us transform data into actionable insights.
Conduct comprehensive data analysis to support business decisions.
Develop and maintain visualizations using Power BI and Excel.
Design and implement metric development strategies to measure performance.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver business intelligence solutions.
Identifying root causes for non performance and driving improvement initiatives with a solution-oriented approach.
Drive digitalization initiatives to enhance data accessibility and usability.
Bring a creative mindset to develop innovative data solutions.
Provide an Integrated business planning including supplier forecast
Qualifications for the role
Experience and strong skills in data analysis and visualization
Extensive knowledge in Excel
Preferably experience in Power BI and SAP, particularly in production planning
Strong written and spoken communication skills in both Swedish and English
Good understanding of process mapping and metric development.
Excellent problem-solving skills and a solution-oriented mindset.
Ability to work collaboratively and effectively as part of a team.
Highly driven and creative with a passion for digital transformation.
A degree in IT, statistics, supply chain or other relevant field, alternatively equivalent work experience
More about us
Recruiting Manager Anna Saros, 46 703 490 011, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Senad Huijc, +46 21 320 302; Unionen: Johan Lundström, +46 21 320 364; Leaders: Lenny Larsson, +46 21 328 547. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Ludvig Ahlqvist. We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Please note that, to be eligible for employment at ABB, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We value people from different backgrounds. Apply latest 29th of September for your next career step within ABB and visit www.abb.com
to learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
Motorgränd 20
721 32 VÄSTERÅS
Västerås, Motorgränd 20
8895442