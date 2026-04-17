Business Integrity Manager to Swedfund
Sharp Recruitment Sweden AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sharp Recruitment Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Helsingborg
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
Would you like to contribute to sustainable investments while safeguarding Swedfund's integrity and reputation in complex international environments?
Join Swedfund's office in Stockholm - where purpose meets impact
Swedfund is Sweden's Development Finance Institution with the mission to reduce poverty through sustainable investments in developing countries. As we continue to grow, we are looking for an additional Business Integrity Manager to strengthen our ability to act with the highest standards of business ethics in complex international contexts.
What we offer:
At Swedfund you will be part of a mission driven organization that creates sustainable development through investments. We offer a dynamic, international work environment where you will have the opportunity to contribute directly to our impact and safeguard Swedfund's integrity, reputation, and long-term business potential.
About the role:
As Business Integrity Manager you will play a central role in identifying, analysing, and managing business integrity-related risks across Swedfund's investment operations. You will be part of our Business Integrity function, which sits within the ESG & Impact team, and work closely with internal investment professionals as well as externally with contacts internationally.
Your responsibilities will include conducting integrity risk assessments of counterparties, evaluating their reputation as well as their internal systems (e.g., policies, procedures, trainings), identifying gaps as well as supporting improvements. You will also support in the development of processes and tools internally for the Business Integrity function, and contribute to enhanced risk awareness across the organization.
The role will be located in Stockholm. You will be reporting to the Head of Business Integrity.
Your main responsibilities will include:
Performing business integrity due diligence on new investment opportunities and coordinating external consultants for deep-dive assessments
Using digital search tools and AI solutions, identifying and assessing risks related to corruption, financial crime, reputational issues, and ethical misconduct
Implementation and monitoring of Swedfund's business integrity requirements throughout the investment process, from due diligence to exit
Contributing to the ongoing development of Swedfund's business integrity processes and tools
Supporting investment teams throughout the investment cycle with clear and actionable risk insights
Communicating findings and recommendations to internal decision-makers in a clear and concise manner.
Who we are looking for:
We are looking for a candidate with hands-on experience in integrity due diligence, forensics or investigative work, preferably in an international context. You are analytical, independent, and able to manage complex information, but also collaborative and supportive in your approach.
You are passionate about ethics and integrity, and motivated by the opportunity to contribute to sustainable development in high risk markets.
We believe you have:
Proven experience in integrity due diligence or other investigative roles
Academic background in law, political science, journalism, security studies, economics or other relevant field
Experience from risk consultancies, security services, investigative journalism, or international development finance
Excellent command of English (spoken and written)
Proficiency in French is highly desirable, as Swedfund has operations in West Africa
Knowledge in Swedish is meritorious but not required
About Swedfund
Swedfund, established in 1979, is a state-owned company managed by the Swedish Ministry of Finance. Swedfund is Sweden's development finance institution with the mission of fighting poverty through sustainable investments in developing countries. Through their work, they contribute to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement. They share the same goal as Swedish development cooperation - a world without poverty - but they use different tools.
Swedfund implements sustainable investments in the private sector and work on technical feasibility studies and capacity building in relation to public actors. The operations are financed by reflows from the portfolio and through capital injections from the development cooperation budget, for which the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs is responsible.
Swedfund's business model is centred on generating results within three pillars: impact on society, sustainability, and financial viability. Swedfund invests in four sectors to reduce poverty: Energy & Climate, Financial Inclusion, Sustainable Enterprises and Food Systems. Climate, decent work, gender and digitalisation are issues that permeate all activities, regardless of the choice of instrument, geography, or sector.
Application & Contact
This recruitment is conducted in collaboration with Sharp Recruitment & Consultants. If you have questions about the role or Swedfund as an employer, please contact:
Zarina Virsholmzarina.virsholm@sharprecruitment.se
Rut Bruse
• 46 73 410 71 64 | rut.bruse@sharprecruitment.se
We look forward to receiving your application and learning more about how you can contribute to Swedfund's continued impact and integrity in a complex world.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sharp Recruitment Sweden AB
(org.nr 556992-8467) Arbetsplats
Swedfund International AB Kontakt
Rut Bruse rut.bruse@sharprecruitment.se Jobbnummer
9860595