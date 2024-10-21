Business Development Scout
2024-10-21
Join Outokumpu as a Business Development Scout - Shape the Future of Stainless Steel!
Are you passionate about discovering new markets, trends, and technologies? Do you have a keen eye for identifying untapped opportunities? If you thrive in a dynamic and fast-paced environment and are excited about the potential of stainless steel in innovative applications, we'd love to hear from you!
As a Business Development Scout at Outokumpu, you will play a key role in shaping the future of our advanced materials (AM) products. You'll continuously scan and analyze emerging markets, helping us identify and prioritize growth areas for stainless steel applications.
Key Responsibilities:
Proactively identify and investigate new and emerging markets to determine significant opportunities for stainless steel use.
Develop and apply structured evaluation processes to assess the potential of new markets.
Build a strong pipeline of new business opportunities, particularly in untapped and niche markets.
Conduct both desktop and field research, leveraging conferences, forums, and academic/technical sources to gather market intelligence.
Estimate the future commercial potential of specific markets and trends for Outokumpu.
What You'll Bring:
Education: A strong educational background in a technical or commercial field, or a combination of both.
Experience: Proven experience in business development or market intelligence, with the ability to identify and capitalize on new market opportunities. Furthermore capabilities and willingness to work with AI or other research methods.
Personal Skills: Highly analytical and structured, with a proactive, independent, and results-oriented mindset. A "hunter mentality" is essential, demonstrating a natural ability to seek out and drive new business opportunities.
Language Skills: Fluent in English (written and spoken); additional languages are considered an asset.
Willingness to Travel: Flexibility to travel approximately 20% of the time, both domestically and internationally, as required by the role.
Why Outokumpu?
At Outokumpu, we pride ourselves on our cutting-edge products and our vision to lead the future of sustainable stainless steel. By joining our team, you'll contribute to shaping a greener world while working with some of the most forward-thinking experts in the industry.
Location: Finland: Tornio & Helsinki, Sweden: Avesta, Torshälla, Degerfors, Germany: Krefeld & Dillenburg
Submit your application and CV in English by November 10th, 2024. We encourage you to apply early as the position may be filled before the deadline! For more information, please contact Talent Acquisition Partner Julia Enström at julia.enstroem@outokumpu.com
.
