Business Development Representative to Web Manuals

Welcome to Web Manuals, where we are reshaping the aviation industry with our cutting-edge SaaS solution! Our journey is marked by continuous growth, with our clients and products continuously advancing. However, we're not satisfied with sticking to the norm. As an independent entity, we carve our unique route, aiming not only for success but for surpassing all expectations!
At Web Manuals, you'll find a place to flourish, both professionally and personally, in an environment that encourages innovation and exploration. With offices spanning the globe from Malmö (HQ) to San Diego, New York, and Singapore, we offer an international landscape ripe for growth. We are now seeking a motivated and results-driven Business Development Representative to join our team in Malmö!
In this role, you will serve as the main point of contact for both inbound and outbound prospects. You will be responsible for building and nurturing relationships with potential clients to drive business growth, while collaborating closely with the Sales and Marketing teams to identify and generate new leads. This is an excellent opportunity for someone looking to kick-start their career in SaaS sales with a high-performance, collaborative team.
Key responsibilities:
Identify and prospect potential clients through inbound and outbound strategies (email, cold calls, social media, etc.), with a focus on new market segments.
Qualify leads based on product fit, budget, and timeline to determine whether they are a good fit for our solutions.
Maintain and update prospecting activities in the CRM system, ensuring accurate and timely follow-up with leads.
Participate in market research efforts to identify new potential markets and understand industry trends that may impact target accounts.
Build rapport and establish relationships with potential clients, understanding their needs and pain points.
Schedule meetings and demos for the Sales Executives, ensuring a seamless transition to the next stage of the sales process.
Work closely with the Sales and Marketing teams to ensure alignment on target accounts and messaging.
Share insights from prospect conversations to help improve lead generation strategies and sales tactics.
Assist in the development of sales campaigns and help execute strategies to drive engagement.
Meet or exceed monthly/quarterly quotas for outbound calls, meetings booked, and lead qualification.
Track activity and progress towards sales goals using the CRM and sales performance tools.
Qualifications:
Previous experience working with outbound sales, telemarketing, or customer-facing role (SaaS experience is a plus).
Familiarity with lead generation tools, Pipedrive CRM and sales outreach platforms like LinkedIn Sales Navigator.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build relationships and engage with C-level executives.
Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, target-driven environment.
Excellent organizational and time management skills with attention to detail.
Clear and professional communication skills in English, both in speech and in writing as English is our corporate language.
Self-motivated and goal-oriented with a passion for sales and business growth.
Resilience and perseverance with a willingness to learn and develop new skills.
Additional Information:
Start date: January
Employment type: Full-time
Location: Malmö
Recruitment process: We use the Predictive Index (PI) assessment tool to ensure alignment between candidates' skills and our company culture while promoting unbiased decision-making
