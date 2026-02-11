Business Development Representative - Emea
About Us
Legora is on a mission: to redefine how legal work gets done. From the very start we have been very clear about the fact that we are not building a solution for lawyers, we are building it with them, because it is the only way to make sure it gets done the right way; working side-by-side every step of the way.
Our AI-native workspace empowers legal professionals not just to work faster - but to ask better questions, unlock new insights. Every day, we push the boundaries of legal tech to make complex processes smarter, faster, and more human. From thousands of documents analysed in minutes to intelligent workflows designed in collaboration with leading practices, we're turning possibility into reality.
Today we are trusted by global firms like Cleary Gottlieb, Goodwin, Bird & Bird and Linklaters in over 40 countries, but we have no plans on stopping here. We ship fast, we iterate effectively, and we scale rapidly - not by accident, but by design.
When you join Legora, you become part of a team that believes "good enough" isn't good enough and that the way to win is together, by empowering lawyers to do their best work with technology that truly understands them. If you're excited by building from first principles, working with exceptional people, and accelerating change in a high-stakes, high-impact domain-then this is the moment and the place.
We're not just shaping the future of legal tech - we're defining it. Ready to join us in building the intelligent future of law?
The role
Own outbound prospecting with guidance. Build and run targeted outreach across email, LinkedIn, and phone to open first conversations.
Qualify opportunities. Run structured discovery using a guide to assess fit against our ICP.
Nurture leads. Follow up with clear value and next steps to keep momentum moving.
Partner with Sales and Marketing. Align to campaigns and hand off cleanly to AEs.
Keep the pipeline clean. Log activity and notes accurately in Salesforce.
Surface market insight. Share what you hear so we can sharpen messaging and targeting.
Support events and campaigns. Engage leads before and after to drive real pipeline.
What you will be doing:
1-2 years years experience in a BDR or SDR role. Internship or campus selling experience is also welcome.
Familiarity with Salesforce and LinkedIn Sales Navigator. Exposure to Outreach or similar is a plus.
Strong written and verbal communication, fluent in English with additional knowledge of Spanish and/or German considered a plus.
Organized and able to manage multiple outreach streams.
Curious and coachable. You learn quickly and apply feedback.
Resilient and goal oriented. You move fast and do not let no slow you down.
Collaborative. You work well with AEs and Marketing and celebrate shared wins.
This is a Stockholm-based, 5-day in-office role, we believe building together in person drives better outcomes.
What's in it for you:
Meaningful work: Your efforts shape how thousands of lawyers use AI daily.
The opportunity to launch your GTM career at a legal AI company with true product-market fit.
Direct exposure to senior sales leadership and the chance to learn by doing: fast.
Structured onboarding, regular coaching, and clear paths for growth.
A fast-moving environment where your insights shape how we scale.
Competitive base salary, uncapped variable compensation, and equity upside.
Centrally located offices in Stockholm, London, and NYC, designed as a space for you to do your life's work.
Legora is an Equal Opportunity Employer
At Legora, we believe great teams are built on diversity of thought and experience. We're proud to be an equal opportunity employer and committed to creating an inclusive, high-performance culture where everyone can do their best work. We welcome people of all backgrounds and don't discriminate based on race, color, religion, national origin, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, age, disability, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. Så ansöker du
