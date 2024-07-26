Business Development Project Leader
Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Älmhult Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Älmhult
2024-07-26
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB i Älmhult
Company Description
Are you the one we are looking for?
We are looking for two highly motivated self-starters and strong team players to join our team. We want someone who thinks strategically and enjoys 'rolling up their sleeves' to work closely with other teams to get the job done. Business Development Project Office (BDPO) is leading some of the most important movements IKEA is taking both in Supply as well as across Inter IKEA Group. Do you want to embark on this challenge journey with us?
Here we are!
Business Development Project Office (BDPO), Sweden, Älmhult
Business Development Project Office (BDPO) is a global function for delivering strategic business development projects across all business units in IKEA Supply and a competence center for Project Management and Strategic Business Development. We are a team operating out from offices in Älmhult, Sweden and Pratteln, Switzerland.
As part of Supply Strategic Planning, BDPO is assigned to support business units in the execution of Supply Strategy, contributing to maximisation of impact and value realisation in every project, and supporting our stakeholders by catering for their business needs.
BDPO is also a place to accelerate co-workers ' competence development and export talents further into IKEA.
We are a highly motivated team consisting of 18 exceptional problem solvers, delivering transformational change across Inter IKEA as well Supply business units. Typical assignments cover strategy, innovation, organizational development, performance improvement and digitalisation.
Our mission is to strengthen and accelerate Strategic Business Development across IKEA.
ABOUT IKEA
IKEA Supply is responsible for securing that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with all business areas, different business units, but also retail markets to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost.
Read more about us at https://about.ikea.com
Job Description
As a BDPO Project Leader you will support our stakeholders by simultaneously leading and being overall responsible for the execution of several complex projects assigned to you, from Project Directive until full completion of the agreed deliverables. You will work in a truly global environment and lead multi-disciplinary teams of high performing individuals from across businesses to drive change.
In this role you will:
play a key role in leading the overall Project and its value streams throughout the Project life cycle, from the initial assignment through to completion, securing a fact-based and inclusive approach, and manage dependencies and engaging stakeholders to deliver excellent results
develop high performing Project teams, coach and support the Project members in a global and multicultural environment
actively contribute to the development of Ways of Working, Process- and Project Management, and Strategic Business Development capabilities both within BDPO and the Supply Project Management community
proactively contribute with knowledge & experience to the stakeholders & BDPO team
contribute to attracting talents in future recruitment processes for Project Leader roles
In this role you act as an important ambassador of IKEA values and a role-model for fact-based business leadership.
Qualifications
We are looking for you who is an exceptional problem solver with entrepreneurial drive, passion for business and people and a mind-set which embraces challenges and always looks for better ways. You have strong self-awareness can adapt your leadership and communication approach when needed to maximise the value creation. You are committed to high standards in everything you do and act and lead with a sense of urgency.
To succeed in these roles, you have a solid business understanding and background, solid skills and experience in working with complex projects across multiple functional areas.
You have
• a talent for identifying business opportunities and creating, developing & anchoring business cases
• a strength in doing business with a holistic view
• excellent communication
• excellent analytical and problem-solving skills and business acumen
• the ability to build strong relationships and influence and challenge in a constructive, positive and professional way
• a natural way of leading by example and proactively sharing your knowledge and experience
• extensive skills and experience in managing and delivering large projects in complex and global environments across multiple industries and business segments
• an outstanding ability to analyse a business, identifying and navigating risks and opportunities
• a proven record of high performance in leading and developing business and solid experience with managing change
We believe in your ability to lead in the unknown and your readiness to hit the ground running in this challenging assignment from day one.
Experiences in one or several of the following fields will be beneficial in this role:
Management Consulting,
Strategy creation / Strategy breakdown,
Strategic Sourcing/Category Management,
Organisational development,
Finance and/or Business & Performance Steering.
Additional information
At IKEA, we continuously look for better ways of working, following our vision to create a better everyday life for the many people. It is in our culture to work together and to be open, straightforward and inclusive.
If this sounds like an environment you could enjoy working in, we are looking forward receiving your CV and Motivation Letter (in English) online by August 23, 2024.
For further information about the role please contact one of our BDPO Development Managers, joinBDPO@inter.ikea.com
.
Please note we are looking for 2 positions. This is a permanent position based in Älmhult, Sweden.
At IKEA we believe that we're better when we're physically together for collaboration, dialogues, and conversations. We believe in the power of human interactions; the informal chats, the energy, belonging and creativity generated by people being in the same place. Our approach is that we spend most of our time in the IKEA workplace and with flexibility to work from home when relevant. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB
(org.nr 556391-1469)
Ikeagatan 1 (visa karta
)
343 36 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Supply Services Sweden AB Jobbnummer
8813402