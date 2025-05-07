Business Development & Engineering Manager
2025-05-07
Join our Mission to Lead the Future of Snacking. Make It With Pride.
We are looking to recruit a Business Development and Engineering (BDE) Manager to fill a key role in our Upplands Väsby (UV) plant.
If you are a driven leader with multi-level stakeholder influencing skills, this position will give you unique exposure to both Manufacturing and Category growth, taking your career to the next level.
The BDE Manager is a senior strategic role based in our UV plant. As a key member of the Plant Leadership Team, you will be directly responsible for the delivery of the BDE agenda for the plant, managing, coordinating, and overseeing I2M and IIM processes ensuring effective planning and execution of change as it relates to new and existing products, packaging and processes.
How you will contribute
You will:
Lead and champion Site Engineering best practices utilizing IL6S and I2M/IM methodologies.
Lead the roll out of the IIM pillar in support of the overall implantation of IL6S
Define and agree Capital Investment plans, and lead capital spend and phasing across the cluster.
Provide mid/long term capacity planning at plant level to enable overall network capacity planning.
Execute capital projects. Right First Time, with Vertical Start Ups to the highest standard of Safety and Quality.
Support Site Strategic Plan / Annual Contract creation: Support the Plant Leadership team in developing the site strategy and plant road map.
Lead, coach and develop the talent of the local BDE organisation.
Provide effective conversion change coordination including project costing, timing and capital requirements, applying engineering best practices, most efficient use of plant capability and capacity while maintaining high-level customer service.
Ownership for setting and delivering the UV site roadmap for recipe, plant layout and infrastructure, engaging and influencing key stakeholders as required. You will also develop Global and Regional links to benchmark and drive improvement for key manufacturing technologies.
What you will bring
A desire to drive your future and accelerate your career. You will bring experience and knowledge in:
Strong operational & manufacturing experience in CPG industry with experience in TPM-Total productive maintenance, 5s, LEAN, 6 sigma tools and concepts, Safety & GMP standard.
Good understanding of end-to-end processes in the manufacturing and business environment; working knowledge of commercialization process (I2M); project leadership / management skills and technical and financial aspects of the business.
Strategic thinking, while having ability to excel in leading tactical programs.
Highly action oriented, drive for results, innovative, challenging actual set-ups, entrepreneurial ability.
Excellent communication (verbal & written), coaching, and leadership skills in a team-based environment.
Demonstrated abilities in analytics, problem solving and team building.
Possess excellent interpersonal skills and be able to work effectively with colleagues at all levels of the organization.
Education and Experience:
University education in Engineering.
Fundamental know-how and experience in food processes and products required.
Good knowledge of technical and financial affairs required.
Experience within production and working experience managing teams/projects.
Extensive experience within Engineering
Strong people management skills required.
Strong communication and negotiation skills to manage cross-functional interfaces required.
Analytical and conceptual skills required.
Strong project management and organisational skills required.
New product launch, commercialisation, and I2M process skills.
Idea Leadership, Business Acumen preferred. Så ansöker du
