Business Development Manager- Ikea Category Area Food
2025-01-28
Company Description
Join IKEA global Food purchasing business!
We are now looking for a Business Development Manager for the Food Category.
You will be part of the global Category Management team for Plant based food products and lead part of the food purchasing business and people in south Europe.
Category Area Food together with internal and external partners, provides the food sold and served in all IKEA Restaurants, Bistro 's, Swedish Food Markets which 500 million guests are enjoying in globally. In Category Area Food, we lead and execute the global purchasing agenda, material direction, responsible sourcing and the quality compliance agenda for the food range in IKEA. Today we are over 180 colleagues who work globally while being located across Europe, North America, Asia and other regions to be close to our supplier partners.
We onboard our suppliers as partners with whom we create long-term relationships. We want them to grow with us and contribute to deliver on healthier and more affordable and sustainable food to the many. All parts of IKEA democratic design are important when developing and supplying our products. IKEA is filled with curious and passionate people getting energy from influencing, interacting, and working together with others, to deliver great business results.
Job Description
As Business Development Manager you act as an ambassador of IKEA values. You have a strong focus on both people development and business development, and constantly on the look-out to improve.
Responsibility
Develop supplier partnerships and our supplier landscape to a new dimension to meet the needs of the many people today and in the future
Set business direction with clear Action Plans to improve, develop business and supplier performance and deliver to the Category Plans
Optimize end to end value chain creating better products at lower total costs to reach more of the many customers
Responsible to implement and secure compliance to relevant working methods and industry regulations
Responsible to establish cost budget and continuously secure that resources are used in an optimal way to support business goals
Always act as One IKEA along all our core processes together with relevant functions and people
As part of the Category Management Team, actively contribute to the development of the Category Plans and future strategy
Lead a team of professionals with diverse backgrounds; inspire, empower and support the team and co-workers to perform to the best of their abilities and continuously develop in their assignments
Lead the competence agenda for your business team; including recruitment, development, performance management and succession plans for co-workers in your team
Motivate, inspire, mentor and coach your team
Securing the preconditions for your team to succeed in your business environment
Lead in the way that IKEA culture and values are an everyday reality. Acts as role model for collaboration, togetherness and change management, as well as Fact-based Business leadership
Qualifications
To be successful in this role we see that you:
Come with great track record in leadership and strong business development. You lead by example and can bring out the best in your team and the people you encounter
Lead on an operational, as well as strategic level, always keeping the holistic view in mind
Have the ability to develop and build strong partnerships
Have high energy to build trust to reach common goals and are on a constant look out for improvements.
Change enabler, willing to find better ways and challenging status quo
You have good ability to lead through others, embracing simplicity, common sense and, above all, a "get-it-done" attitude.
You are an excellent communicator who inspire others and express yourself clearly. Are fluent in written and spoken English and are comfortable in visualize, presenting and engaging with stakeholders at all levels.
You love the unknown, navigating in a fast-changing environment being open to doing things differently
Additional information
Does this sound like your next challenge?
We look forward to receiving your application - CV and letter of motivation - in English latest 11th of February 2025. Please note that we will be interviewing continuously so do send in you application soon as possible
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Category Manager Gustaf Karlsson at gustaf.karlsson@inter.ikea.com
.
If you have questions about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact People & Culture Recruiter Femina Karlsson at femina.ladhani.karlsson@inter.ikea.com Så ansöker du
