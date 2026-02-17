Business Development Manager
Steven AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2026-02-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Steven AB i Stockholm
ABOUT OUR COMPANY:
XOALA is a Neobank and multi-regulated EMI and Leader in Payment Solutions with global offices including Cyprus, UK, Sweden, India and Dubai. It provides its customers multi-currency payment accounts, cards and acquiring products in an all-in-one platform allowing them to handle international transactions, manage accounts in multiple currencies, and process payments securely- no matter where in the world you do business!
JOB DESCRIPTION:
On behalf of XOALA, we are looking to recruit a sales-oriented and experienced Senior/ Business Development Manager (B2B), to drive sales growth of our payment services!
The ideal candidate will be responsible for identifying and generating new business opportunities, managing business relationships, by developing and managing a strong sales pipeline. This role requires a proactive, self-motivated and sales-driven individual with a previous background in the EMI/ Payments/ Banking/ FinTech space and interest in B2B sales.
Proactively seek out and engage potential clients, including retail traders, institutional investors, and brokerage firms.
Identify, establish, and nurture strategic B2B partnerships to promote Xoala's payment services across various sectors, including finance, retail, and e-commerce.
Act as an ambassador for Xoala, representing the company at industry events, conferences, and networking opportunities.
Manage and nurture relationships with assigned clients, ensuring their satisfaction with the company's services.
Follow up on leads, inquiries, and referrals, ensuring a high conversion rate from prospects to active clients.
Identify opportunities to upsell and cross-sell the company's products and services to existing clients.
Stay updated on market trends, competitor offerings, and industry developments to maintain a competitive edge.
Work closely with marketing, customer support, and technical teams to enhance the customer experience.
PERSON SPECIFICATION:
1-5 years proven B2B Sales experience, within the EMI/ Payment Solutions/ FinTech sector.
Native/Business fluency in English. Additional languages will be considered an advantage.
Existing book of business will be a big plus.
Self-motivated, strong passion for sales and drive to generate leads.
Ability to develop and execute strategic growth initiatives in a fast-paced environment.
Exceptional communication and negotiation skills, with the ability to influence and engage senior stakeholders and decision-makers.
Self-driven with strong organizational and problem-solving skills.
WHAT WE OFFER:
Competitive Remuneration Package, including commissions
Enhanced Work-Life Balance schedule; flexible working hours and a hybrid working schedule
Pension plan
Health and Wellness allowance
Birthday leave
Dynamic career growth in a dynamic and fast-growing global company Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-19
E-post: hr@alchemytechnologies.eu Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Steven AB
(org.nr 559026-5673), https://xoala.com Jobbnummer
9748005