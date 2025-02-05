Business Development Director, Infrastructure
Great infrastructure projects begin long before construction - they start with strong ideas, clear strategy, and well-crafted proposals. At COWI, we are committed to shaping a more sustainable and connected future, and that begins with securing the right projects. We are looking for a motivated professional to play a key role in our business development efforts in Sweden, working on high-priority Customers that help bring impactful projects to life.
If you thrive in a dynamic environment and want to make a tangible difference in the infrastructure sector, this is your opportunity to contribute.
Drive the development of tomorrow's Infrastructure sector
We are looking for a Business Development Director (in COWI context called Market Director) to take responsibility for coordinating sales efforts, driving business development, Customer dialog and leading the execution of large proposals within the infrastructure sector. You will manage key customer relationships, ensure a strong pipeline of opportunities, and participate in strategic decision-making processes.
We are a close working team in our Swedish business development, dedicated to work with our most prioritized proposals to our key customers. We are proud to have contributed to project wins such as Railway plan Borås, Göteborg-Borås, detail design of the new railway through Kolmården - part of the Eastlink, as well as the Vävra-Marstrand Wastewater pipes.
Your expertise. Our team. Together, we're shaping the future.
To excel this position, you are eager to collaborate with the people around you, whether they are colleagues, partners, or customers. Developing ties with others is something you do by acting respectfully and delivering on your promises. Additionally, you never get set in your ways but keep exploring new insights and ways to improve.
On top of that, you will have:
Depth knowledge from the construction industry/contractors.
A relevant master's degree or equivalent qualification.
Deep experience and knowledge from infrastructure projects.
A proven track record of long-term management of key client relationships and business development in Sweden.
Strong leadership skills in leading teams for complex proposal and contract preparation.
A strong strategic outlook.
Exceptional communication skills in both Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
Ability to thrive in a dynamic, collaborative team environment.
A place to work and so much more
At COWI, we work together with our customers to shape a sustainable and liveable world. We do it by applying our knowledge and curiosity - and sometimes even our courage - to create the solutions the world needs today to enable a better tomorrow.
We value differences and development and cultivate an environment of belonging and having fun. Because that is what brings out the best in you, at work and at home.
With offices primarily located in Scandinavia, the UK, North America and India, we are currently 7,300 people who bring their expertise in engineering, architecture, energy and environment into play.
Do you have more questions?
To apply, please submit your resume and cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and competencies. If you have any questions about the role or what we have to offer, please reach out to, Senior Business Development Director Kirsti Engebretsen Larssen kla@cowi.com
or Talent Acquisition Specialist, Sara Kuikka srki@cowi.com
.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Get to know us even better at our website, www.cowi.com,
where you can learn more about our projects, our strategy, what we want to achieve and what life is like at COWI.
Equal Opportunities for All
At COWI, we value equal opportunities for all employees and applicants based on individual circumstances without regard to gender, gender identity, gender expression, ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability, or age.
