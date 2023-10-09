Business Developer Electrolyzer & Fuel Cell Technologies
Alfa Laval Energy Division is looking for two
Business Developers for Electrolyzer and Fuel cell technologies
At Alfa Laval, we always go that extra mile to overcome the toughest challenges. Our driving force is to accelerate success for our customers, people, and planet. You can only achieve that by having dedicated people with a curious mind. Curiosity is the spark behind great ideas. And great ideas drive progress. We create better everyday conditions for people. We do this by contributing to a more sustainable future through engineering innovation. We love what we do and we're good at it. But now we want to be even better!
Background
The Energy Division is in a transformation to clean technologies with many new business opportunities and need to strengthen our team. Alfa Laval is active in the entire hydrogen value chain, where our heat transfer technologies are core components. Alfa Laval's proprietary technologies and heat transfer expertise, in combination with its global manufacturing capabilities, are essential to enable the acceleration of a hydrogen economy through our mission to facilitate affordable and efficient solutions at industrial scale. Together with our customers, we are now increasing our focus around innovative technologies for electrolyzer and fuel cell systems.
About the job
The Energy Division is now looking for two strategic business developers for electrolyzer and fuel cell technologies. These two positions will cover the areas of a) low-temperature alkaline/PEM technologies and b) high-temperature area for solid oxide applications as well as catalytic reforming of hydrogen derivatives like methanol and ammonia.
You will be in the hot spot between R&D and the customers. Driving the relationships with the electrolyzer/fuel cell OEMs in parallel with product development.
Your main responsibilities include:
Identify and evaluate growth opportunities in the field of electrolyzer and fuel cell technologies.
Mature existing and new relations towards real partnerships and collaborations to expand our product portfolio and match existing offerings.
Consolidate trends and needs of the customer to drive product development strategies.
Work closely with Global Key account manager and Program manager to facilitate the pipeline.
Develop business plans linked to new products.
In cooperation with colleagues in Energy Division consolidating outlooks, market studies, product positioning for selected areas and assess the business potentials.
You will be reporting to the Head of Strategy and Partnerships and the role is anchored in Lund, Sweden or Copenhagen, Denmark. The job will require travelling in the range of 25-50 days per year.
Who you are
To thrive in the role, you are passionate about sustainability and making a difference through technology and innovation. As a person you are positive, customer driven with a target-oriented mindset as well as a solution-oriented team player.
Building long lasting relationships is natural for you and you are clear in your communication. As a person, you are structured and analytical and understand how to convert customer and market insights to a business plan.
What you know
We believe you are a seasoned business development professional with the capability to work in the unknown and identify paths ahead. You have a technical background with a degree in Engineering - masters preferred - and your business development experience preferably comes from the fuel cell/electrolyzer areas. Regarding the two focus areas listed, we would be interested in understanding how your background or interest more specifically matches one of them.
You are comfortable interacting and building business relations on many levels, including executive, as well as being a team player comfortable working cross organization and cultures in a truly international environment. Further, you are organised and structured, keeping several tasks in parallel and successfully follow through without losing track.
You are a positive team player, self-going and comfortable in dealing with many stakeholders internally and externally on different levels in an international business environment.
Excellent communication skills, fluent in written and spoken English is a requirement.
What's in it for you
We offer an inspiring and challenging position in an open, friendly, and international environment. A team where we work together in an agile and entrepreneurial way to develop business and create value for our colleagues and customers. Your work will have a true impact for a cleantech and Alfa Laval's future success. Så ansöker du
