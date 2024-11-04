Business Developer
Are you enthusiastic about driving the green transition in a dynamic, fast-paced environment? Ingrid Capacity, is an energy tech company committed to tackling the toughest challenges in fossil-free energy. We develop flexible assets like large-scale energy solutions to balance surplus and shortages, stabilize the grid, and boost renewable energy adoption efficiently. Join us to be part of this impactful journey.Today, Ingrid Capacity is in a rapid growth phase with a historic expansion of energy storage in Sweden, while also expanding internationally. We are in the final phase of construction of around 200 MW and will soon enter a new phase of construction of another 200 MW, with a total development pipeline of over 5 GW across Europe.
About the role
We're looking for an innovative and experienced Business Developer to join our growing team. This is a unique opportunity to be part of a fast-moving team that dares to try new ideas and acts quickly on opportunities. You will be empowered to take ownership of projects and initiatives that align with your expertise and our vision. You will have the opportunity to work for one of the most forward-thinking companies in energy solutions, where bold ideas are not only welcomed but encouraged. We are a company that moves fast, believes in our people and we support you in driving it forward.
In this role, you will take a central position in shaping our business and growth. You'll collaborate
closely with both internal teams and external partners to identify, develop and execute new business in the rapidly evolving energy landscape. Your experience and your deep understanding of the energy landscape will be key. If you want to develop and implement smart business solutions and put them into practice for business growth you are welcomed to apply.
Key responsibilities:
Proposal, Growth & Stakeholder Engagement: Proactively identify new opportunities in energy storage and grid innovation to expand market presence. Lead proposal preparation, presentations and contract negotiations. Build and maintain strong relationships with partners, grid operators, regulatory bodies, and energy utilities locally and internationally, representing the company in industry discussions and advocating for grid modernization.
Transactions and M&A activities: Manage M&A processes end-to-end, from identifying opportunities to negotiation and execution, with a focus on transactions that advance our energy-related portfolio.
Business Cases & Financial Models: Create and present robust business cases and financial models to key stakeholders, including investors and partners, to drive fundraising and strategic growth initiatives.
New technologies: Work with development of new potential technologies for flexibility.
Cross-Functional Collaboration: Work closely across teams internally and partners to ensure alignment on objectives, maximizing the impact of collective expertise and driving efficient project execution.
Key Qualifications:
Experience in business development or project development within grid infrastructure or the energy sector. We welcome a proven track record within the industry.
University degree in finance, business, engineering, management or a related field.
Proven ability to lead complex grid-related transactions with a blend of strategic insight and hands-on execution, backed by a strong network and comprehensive understanding of the energy sector.
Demonstrated ability to manage end-to-end M&A processes.
Excellent financial and analytical skills, including experience in valuations, financial modeling, and structuring complex transactions.
Exceptional communication and relationship-building skills, adept at nurturing long-term partnerships and working across diverse stakeholder environments.
Fluent in English and Swedish, with strong communication skills both verbal and written.
Knowledge and experience from an international perspective is advantageous.
Your personal skills:
In addition to relevant work experience, we're looking for a person with a strong commercial mindset who likes to operate in a fast paced environment and share our passion for renewable energy.
You're a self leader, you see opportunities where others don't and have the courage to pursue them. You take ownership of your work and you are driven by making things happen.
You are ambitious, results motivate you and you take pride in seeing your work make a tangible impact.
You're proactive and forward thinking, with a good sense of when to push through your ideas.
You can simplify complex energy and financial concepts for different audiences, both internally and externally.
Building strong relationships, both internally and externally, comes naturally to you.
Last but not least, if you're a kind team player too, you'll fit right in.
What We OfferAt Ingrid Capacity, we are more than employees -we are pioneers and visionaries leading the global energy transition. Our company fosters a culture of trust, growth, and continuous learning, with a commitment to innovation and bold ideas. We prioritize well-being, regularly hosting social activities and group training, creating an environment where our team thrives.
ApplicationSounds like a match? Apply today! We review applications on an ongoing basis and look forward to finding the perfect fit./Team Ingrid Capacity Ersättning
