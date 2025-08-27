Business Developer - German Market for Maskin Mekano
2025-08-27
THIS IS US
Maskin Mekano is a family-owned industrial company based in Jönköping, Sweden. We design and manufacture electric-powered machines for crushing, screening, washing, recycling and feeding. With a strong focus on mobile screening, advanced engineering and sustainable operation, we've earned a leading position in the construction and recycling sectors. All machines are electric by design-meeting customer demands for both performance and environmental responsibility. Our customers are mainly in the Nordics, with growing presence across several European markets. With ~25 employees and annual revenue just over SEK 100 million, we combine industrial heritage with business-driven development and long-term customer value. Learn more here
THIS IS THE MISSION
Establish local presence
As Business Developer for the German market, you will build Maskin Mekano's local footprint in Germany by creating a strong, long-term dealer network. You'll start with a market analysis to identify the right geographies and potential partners, then qualify, select and onboard dealers according to defined criteria-owning the relationships with the right players Building and maintaining relationships with key players.
Grow partnership
You are responsible for onboarding new dealers into Maskin Mekano's business model-with a focus on sales enablement, problem-solving and customer support. You ensure each partner has the local technical capability and help them get up and running across both sales and aftermarket.
Drive business Tillsammans med återförsäljarnas ledning driver du affären framåt, med fokus på lokal närvaro och långsiktiga relationer. Du följer upp resultat, identifierar affärsmöjligheter och initierar aktiviteter som stärker återförsäljarnas position på den lokala marknaden. Rollen kan även innebära att du bygger strategiska samarbeten med kompletterande aktörer där det finns gemensam affärsnytta.
Build relationships
You work closely with decision-makers at our dealers and build strong ties with their local teams. At the same time, you collaborate seamlessly with Maskin Mekano's Swedish functions-technical sales support, marketing, and service-to ensure a well-coordinated and effective go-to-market. You report to the CEO based in Jönköping. Your home base is flexible; the role is independent with regular presence in Germany (100 travel days/year).
THIS IS YOU
Commercial Focus You're skilled at building and nurturing long-term business relationships and managing the full sales cycle-from first contact to established partnership. You thrive in complex settings where cross-functional collaboration is essential. You can drive internal discussions on technology, cost and contracts with clarity and balance, and always aiming for solutions that create mutual value-even when the path is not straightforward. Fluency in German (spoken and written) and a deep understanding of German business culture are essential.
Technical Aptitude A genuine interest in technology is a must. You understand how machines work, can demonstrate products and feel comfortable where the customer interaction happens close to the equipment. Prior experience with technical solutions or machinery helps- even if you're not a technical specialist.
Collaborative Doer You work independently, know when to push and when to take a stand. At the same time, you collaborate smoothly with internal Swedish teams across engineering, service and marketing. You act as the bridge between market, dealers and our internal organization-representing the customer internally and Maskin Mekano externally.
AIM'S TAKE
This is a strategically important role at a pivotal growth stage for Maskin Mekano-combining business development with market entry, dealer building and close collaboration with internal teams. You'll work with sustainable technology and market-leading products as your foundation.
INTERESTED?
Think this could be your next step? We'd love to hear from you. Please send your CV and contact details as soon as possible-we review applications on a rolling basis until 30 September. Questions? Contact Anna Josefsson, anna@aimexecutive.se
.
