Business Coordinator
2025-02-05
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
Roxtec International AB
Do you enjoy supporting and coordinating? Do you thrive in a global environment where the customer is in focus? If so, keep reading.
The position
As a Business Coordinator, you will be part of the Technical and Commercial Support team, providing daily service to subsidiaries, distributors, and customers within Power & Process Industries, one of Roxtec's three business areas. Together with our colleagues in the Roxtec group, we create solutions that meet customer needs, add value, and generate loyal customers in the long run.
This role involves close collaboration with the team and other departments across the Roxtec organization. Your daily work will include interaction and cooperation with colleagues both locally and globally.
Key responsibilities
• Coordinate incoming requests requiring technical and commercial support
• Prepare offers for technical solutions
• Calculate prices and margins to ensure competitive customer project handling
• Coordinate various documentation forms requested by customers
• Participate in projects requiring commercial resources from the team
Qualifications
• Experience in customer service and/or sales, preferably on a global level
• Experience in working with prices and pricing strategies
• Project coordination experience in an international environment
• Excellent communication skills
• Fluency in both spoken and written English and Swedish
• Relevant education or equivalent competence
As a person you appreciate a fast pace, but you still know how to balance quality and speed. You are a team player with the ability to take own initiatives. You are disciplined and focused on results and solutions, ready to take responsibility and ownership of your tasks. You are business-oriented with an interest in technology, committed to finding the best possible solution. Self-motivated and easy to work with, you are eager to build long-term relationships.
The position is based at our headquarters in Karlskrona. Business travel, both national and international, may occur.
Trust, simplicity and flexibility are key principles for us at Roxtec and should feel natural also for you.
Please read more about our seven Roxtec Core Values that were set around 30 years ago and that are still the guideline for our business. They encourage us to focus on the customer experience and remind us that we all, one by one and together, contribute to the Roxtec success. You can find the Roxtec Core Values here (https://www.roxtec.com/en/about-us/about-roxtec/roxtec-core-values/?changelanguage=en).
Application
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Jens Andersson, Manager, Technical & Commercial Support, Business Area Power & Process Industries, +46 733 31 3249, or Ebba Lund, HR Business Partner, +46 733 31 37 35. Selection and interviews are made continuously, so send your application as soon as possible, and no later than 2025-02-24. Ersättning
