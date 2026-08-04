Business Controller, Operations
NKT HV Cables AB / Controllerjobb / Karlskrona Visa alla controllerjobb i Karlskrona
2026-08-04
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NKT HV Cables AB i Karlskrona
, Växjö
, Malmö
, Alingsås
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Company description:
At NKT in Karlskrona, we develop and manufacture high voltage power cables that enable the transition to renewable energy. Here, you will be part of an international engineering centre with advanced high voltage test halls, modern cable production and the cable laying vessel NKT Victoria. As Connectors, we collaborate to develop innovative technology that connects a greener and more sustainable world. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and operates in more than 30 countries.NKT - We connect a greener world. www.NKT.com.
Job description:Strengthen operational performance through financial excellence
The green transition is accelerating and at NKT you can play a vital role in shaping a more sustainable future. As our new Business Controller Operations, you will help drive financial transparency, operational performance and continuous improvement across a global organization committed to enabling the energy systems of tomorrow. This is an exciting opportunity to work close to the business, influence key decisions, and contribute to efficiency improvements that support NKT's growth journey. With a strong focus on operational KPIs, cost control and high quality financial analysis, you will be part of a collaborative team dedicated to excellence. Do you want to make a real impact in an international environment while supporting the green energy transition?
Drive financial insights that strengthen operational performanceIn this role, you will drive financial transparency and strengthen operational performance through accurate KPI follow up, high quality analyses and solid decision making support. You will work hands on with monthly closing, budgeting, forecasting and cost control, ensuring reliable financial governance and contributing to continuous improvement across Operations.
You will also:
Monitor and analyze Operations performance
Conduct deep dive reviews of operational and financial results
Manage month end closing and produce management reporting
Lead and coordinate budgeting and forecasting
Perform ad hoc analyses to support decisions and efficiency improvements
You will collaborate closely with Operations, Production Planning and Finance teams. The role reports to Director, Plant & Operations Controlling and is based in Karlskrona, with max 10 travel days per year.
Analytical, structured and collaborative finance professional
You thrive in a fast moving environment where structure, precision and business focus guide your work. With a proactive mindset and strong communication skills, you build strong stakeholder relationships and contribute to shared goals. Your positive, reliable and quality driven approach helps you manage multiple priorities while delivering insights that create real value.
Required hard skills
Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Economics, Finance or Industrial Engineering & Management
Several years of experience in controlling or analytical finance roles
Fluent in English and Swedish
Strong Microsoft Office skills, especially in Excel
Preferred
Experience with SAP
Experience from Business Intelligence system, preferable Power BI or Qlik
Grow with us and shape the green future NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
Joining NKT means becoming part of an international, collaborative and forward thinking environment where your development matters. You will have opportunities to grow your analytical, financial and business partnering skills while contributing to operational excellence across a global organization. With strong cross functional collaboration and a clear focus on continuous improvement, you will be part of a team that supports NKT's mission to enable a greener energy future.
"Being a Business Controller within Operations at NKT gives me the freedom to make an impact and influence how we work. It's a rewarding and flexible role with endless opportunities to learn and grow, supported by caring colleagues who not only help me develop both professionally and personally but are also always willing to lend a helping hand whenever needed.", says Business Controller, Operations Anton Ryman.
Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here!
We will review applications continuously, but we recommend you apply no later than 25/8 2026. Be aware that personality and cognitive tests might be included in the recruitment process.
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "8710-44358223". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290)
371 23 KARLSKRONA (KARLS) Jobbnummer
10022048