Business Controller, Financial services, Ellos Group

2023-01-25
The Ellos Group, which includes Ellos, Jotex, and Homeroom, is the Nordic region's leading e-commerce group.
Working closely with our millions of customers, we are constantly striving to develop and offer attractive and sustainable fashion and household items for the entire family. Our focus is always on the customer. We continuously work to develop our business through innovation, creativity, and sustainability. The Ellos Group, headquartered in Borås, Sweden, and with operations in all Nordic countries and selected European markets, has around 600 employees and sales of around SEK 3.6 billion. Ellos Group Financial Services is a Group function within the Ellos Group providing in house financial services to all our brands. These products include Invoice and account payment options (Faktura & konto), including our new payment brand "Elpy", consumer loans and insurances. As part of this department the main goals are to continue to develop and optimise our products, improve business results, and deliver a first-class service to our customers.
Job description
As part of the financial services team, you will play an imperative role in developing our business. You will have responsibility for controlling the daily/monthly FS business, looking for any anomalies, and for opportunities to improve/optimise. You will be tasked with deeper analysis on areas such as credit scoring, fraud, and other mechanical parts of the business with the goal of finding optimizations and ultimately increase profitability, and you will also be responsible for driving and monitoring our collection (Inkasso) stock. You are expected to work close to the business and be comfortable in working in a more operative way e.g., driving and taking part in projects.
Tasks include:
- Monitor and control of the existing credit, loan and insurance business
- Budgeting and forecasts
- Deep analysis with a view to realising opportunity and optimisation within the existing business
- Modelling and analysis for new business opportunities
- Responsibility for managing our collection stock
- Responsibility for controlling and optimising our credit scorecards
- Responsibility for controlling and optimising our fraud rules and processes
- Drive improvements through IT
- Lead BI development
- Driving development projects
- General support to the business
Qualifications
- Academic background - Minimum a Bachelor 's degree. Probably in Finance, Economics or Business.
- Earlier experience of working in a controlling/analyst position, and also within business development is desirable.
- Advanced user in Microsoft Excel
- Strong analytical and interpersonal skills
- Curious and eager to learn Can-do attitude and strong problem-solving skills
- Fluent in Swedish and English
For questions, please contact Max Rose via e-mail: max.rose@ellos.se
Welcome with your application, not later than February 20. Selection and interviews will be done throughout the process.
