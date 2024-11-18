Business Controller Assortment
Welcome to workdays filled with development, creativity, and fantastic colleagues! Are you driven, commercial and business oriented - apply to this exciting position as Business Controller Assortment today!
We offer you
This is a position with a large amount of responsibility, daily challenges, and possibility to influence your own work. As a Business Controller Assortment, you work in close cooperation with both the controller team and the buying team in one of our areas. Together with the Assortment Manager in the buying team, you are responsible for the economic strategies and follow-up.
Your main responsibilities will be:
- Establish sales- and purchasing budgets.
- Business follow-up and analysis used as decision basis for actions and future KPI's.
- Focus on prices, volumes, margins, sales and stock levels, all with sustainability in mind.
- Participate in developing assortment controlling.
- See the whole picture and translate analysis to actions clearly communicated to the buying team.
The best part of this job is that every day will be different. Our team spirit is positive, supporting and we share knowledge with each other. It's the perfect role for you who likes challenges and working in a team!
Your profile
We seek you who have a master's degree in Economics or similar. We think that you have previous experience as a Business Controller, preferably within retail. Success in this role requires an analytic mindset, independent action, team collaboration, strong communication and commercial acumen. Self-leadership is key, reflecting your self-management and drive for excellence. Proficiency in Excel, interest in digitalization and AI, and fluency in English (written and spoken) are essential. Preferably fluent in Swedish.
You are a proactive person who drives tasks to completion, maintaining attention to detail without losing sight of the overarching goals. You thrive in a dynamic environment, working at a brisk pace. As we navigate through a period of transformation, your enthusiasm for innovation and commitment to ongoing improvement, in partnership with your colleagues, will be valued.
And of course, you have a big interest in fashion and recognize yourself in our values - Inclusive, Courageous and Joyful! We believe you are Inclusive, you share your knowledge with your colleagues and are always easy to approach. You are Courageous, open to change and strive for clarity. And we also believe you are Joyful, passionate and inspiring.
Are you interested?
This is a temporary position until end of September at our head office in Mölndal. Start preferably latest in February 2025 by agreement
Kappahl wants to be A Place To Belong therefore we work with a hybrid working environment, where the majority of the working time will be in the office. This means you can work remotely when it is more suitable for your work schedule.
Kappahl celebrate diversity and strive to eliminate all forms of discrimination. We are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates.
You apply easily by answering a few questions and attaching your CV (please refrain from sending us your personal letter). We apply continuous selection in this recruitment process, which means that we might close the process before the set ending date. If this position is of interest - please do not wait to send us your application!
If you have protected identity contact hr@kappahl.com
, and you will get help with submitting your application.
Contact information
If you have questions about the position, you are most welcome to contact Karin Josefsson, hiring manager, karin.josefsson@kappahl.com
Founded in 1953 in Gothenburg, Sweden, the Kappahl Group is a leading fashion chain in the Nordics, with around 360 Kappahl and Newbie stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland and the UK, and online in more than 20 markets throughout Europe and Asia.
We want to make a difference in the fashion world and to lead the way by always keeping our promises: taking care of the world around us and minimizing the environmental impact for each garment. And at the same time fulfil our employee promise "We promise you the right to always be yourself - a place to belong". The Kappahl team consists of some 4,000 colleagues in eight countries, all with different backgrounds, ages, skills and styles. Our common motivation is to create a responsible world of fashion and offer fashion to a wide variety of people and lifestyles. A responsible fashion that feels right, for the bearer and for the world we live in. Today, more than 85% of the products are made of certified and/or preferred materials. Our goal is 100% by 2025 and Kappahl Group's overall climate goal is to halve the value chain's climate emissions by 2030.More information at www.kappahl.com. Ersättning
