Business Controller
2025-09-04
Are you a driven team player who wants to take the next step in your career? We are currently looking for a Business Controller to join our business area segment Machining at our headquarters in central Stockholm. We welcome you to an exciting and international environment where continuous development and teamwork are key success factors!
What we do
As a global high-tech engineering group, we proudly deliver products and services that boost customer productivity, profitability, and safety in all aspects of machining. Our innovative mindset extends to financial operations, where Business Control provides tools, methods, and analysis to support informed decision-making and business growth. Your expertise plays a key role in helping us achieve our purpose.
About your job
In this role, you ensure a reliable and accurate financial partnership for our business. As a member of our business control team, you support our CFO, Business Area Management, divisional business controllers and other key stakeholders with efficient, reliable and proactive financial support and analysis.
A key focus area in your work is performance management, and you take an active part in decisions affecting the business - making numbers talk by communicating relevant financial analysis. This includes analyzing our financials and combining it with qualitative information on key drivers and activities, based on input from the business control functions in our divisions and our overhead functions as well as keeping updated with relevant world events. Your daily tasks vary and include monthly and quarterly management reporting, coordination of the financial planning process as well as ad-hoc analysis. You report to the Head of Business Control in Machining.
Your character
We are looking for a thorough finance professional with strong analytical skills. You have a degree in Finance or Business Administration, combined with a few years' working experience in the area - preferably from a large global company, a corporate finance or a consulting firm. You are used to building complex and rigorous Excel models and have experience of analyzing income statements and net working capital. Experience of working with PowerBI, OneStream or other equivalent systems is beneficial. Furthermore, you can present insights with clarity and are used to creating reports in PowerPoint. We're a global business, which calls for fluency in English.
You are detail-focused on your work and take pride in delivering to a high standard. Your understanding of the business helps you spot irregularities and ask the right questions. You have a natural talent for analyzing financial data and translating this into insights. Keeping one ear to the ground, while still grasping the bigger picture is an important feature of your character. You are self-motivated and result driven. To interact in diverse and cross-cultural environments excites you, and you use your good communication skills to create great collaborations.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we are tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Fredrik Ahlsten, hiring manager, fredrik.ahlsten@sandvik.com
We have already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contact in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Thomas Lilja, Unionen, +46 (0)70 261 04 82
Tord Engström, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)76 106 62 87
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Lisbeth Häggström
How to apply
Send your application no later than September 21st, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0082627.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
Machining and Intelligent Manufacturing is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global market-leading manufacturer of tools and tooling systems for advanced industrial metal cutting. The business area also comprises the areas of additive manufacturing and digital manufacturing solutions. In 2024, sales were approximately 48,5 billion SEK with about 20,800 employees. Så ansöker du
