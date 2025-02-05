Business Controller
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
Write the next chapter of your ABB story.
Your role and responsibilities
In this role, you will lead financial processes to optimize financial performance for our central functions under Business Area Robotics & Discrete Automation. You will have the opportunity to work with both local and global stakeholders. Placement for this position will be in Västerås.
Each day, you will collaborate closely with various departments across the business, ensuring smooth coordination and the successful delivery of financial data. As well as support business by monitoring, analyzing, and interpreting financial data to evaluate various business alternatives. Some of your key responsibilities will include:
Financial Closing: Full responsibility for the monthly, quarterly, and annual closing processes to ensure accurate and timely reporting, including management reporting.
Budgeting & Forecasting: Prepare, monitor, and follow-up budgets and forecasts for central functions.
Cost Follow-Up: Track, analyze, and report function costs, identifying opportunities for efficiencies and improvements.
Coordination: Ensure smooth coordination of financial activities across multiple departments, aligning business goals with financial targets.
Financial Reporting: Ensure accuracy of income statement, balance sheet and cash flow aa well as compliance with accounting standards.
Qualifications for the role
Proven experience in financial reporting, budgeting, forecasting, and closing processes, with at least a couple of years experience in a similar role.
Degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration or a related field.
Fluent in both English and Swedish, with excellent communication skills.
Advanced Excel skills and experience with financial systems and tools.
Ability to both attention to details and see the big picture, and the ability to prioritize in a fast-paced environment.
As a person you thrive in a collaborative setting and can communicate effectively with colleagues at all levels.
You approach tasks with humility, willing to roll up your sleeves and dive into the topic.
Enjoying variation in day-to-day tasks, you are comfortable managing change.
You have a proactive approach to problem-solving and a focus on supporting your colleagues and the business.
More about us
ABB Robotics & Discrete Automation Business area provides robotics, and machine and factory automation including products, software, solutions and services. Revenues are generated both from direct sales to end users as well as from indirect sales mainly through system integrators and machine builders. www.abb.com/robotics
Recruiting Manager Elsa Novak, +4672 453 79 28 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nicolin Ahlqvist, +4621 34 42 50; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +4621-32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +4621-32 90 97. Talent Partner: Anna Nordlund.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory
Apply the latest by February 18, 2025.
Please note that, to be eligible for employment at ABB AB, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a health- and drug test and could also include a background check.
