Business Controller
2024-06-13
Job DescriptionWe are looking for an experienced Business Controller with an interest in and understanding of technology!
As Business Controller, you will collaborate and work closely with stakeholders and other senior leaders within and outside Business Tech. A central part of the role will be to guide and support your units and to contribute to continuous improvement. Your main focus is to enable and encourage a sound business mindset for the invested funds to maximize business value in line with company objectives, while ensuring good control and knowledge of our spend.
As a Business Controller, you'll be an integral part of a collaborative team working closely with fellow controllers on a daily basis.
Furthermore, you will:
Be responsible for the execution of budgeting, forecasting, and reporting for your units and consolidate financial reporting for Business Tech.
Manage monthly cut activities.
Support with analysis and guidance for strategic decisions and how to implement them.
Monitor and secure specific financial flows (recharge costs, invoices, accruals).
Ensure data quality in relevant systems and sources.
Participate in the work to continuously optimize their budgeting and forecast processes.
Undertake analysis and investigations which contribute to business impact and cost consciousness.
Inform and educate Business Tech leaders on financial planning and follow-up.
Support and control the purchase processes including invoice handling and agreements.
Be involved all the way from analysis and setting short-term goals to follow-ups and building long-term strategies and challenging the way they do business.
Qualifications You have an academic degree in business, engineering or equivalent area.
You have several years of experience of a similar Controller role, preferably in a global company.
You have proficiency in financial tools and software such as Excel, Power Bi, SAP etc.
Personal Qualities
We are looking for someone whose communication style is clear, inspiring and inclusive and who can effectively influence, empower and motivate others. In addition, you will contribute to a positive workplace where honest feedback is encouraged and appreciated.
We believe you are flexible, pragmatic and able to work in an environment that is not yet formalized. We believe that you have the ability to support the business with a clear customer focus in mind and the ability to challenge and act independently, take own initiatives and lead the way - always striving to find the best way forward and with a strategic mindset.
You are structured, analytical, and passionate about people. You understand and embrace agile ways of working and incorporate them into our daily work. You are a true team player and believe in a culture of collaboration, transparency, and trust. You should enjoy working in a changing environment and approach improvements and new ways of working with an open mind.
Company DescripitonOur client who operates in retail is a Swedish listed company. They have clear values regarding respect for the individual, strong faith in employees and teamwork. They have stores all over the world and a number of offices in Stockholm where you will be located.
About JobBustersJobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
When you join JobBustersAs a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us, and we therefore offer you as an employee Corporate Health Care to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life
SalaryAs agreed.
Admission and Application
Full time position, 40 hours per week. The position will start as agreed, and the assignment is expected to run until 2025-06-30 with the possibility of extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant at our client in Stockholm. Submit your application in English today, as interviews are ongoing. Ersättning
