Business Controller - &Other Stories
2024-11-28
As an employee, you are always an ambassador for & Other Stories and part of leading our company forward where everyone is seen as a leader, both for yourself and the work you do.
& Other Stories is an inclusive and welcoming workplace where great challenges and opportunities are offered to you to grow and where we win together. You encourage and contribute to the shared responsibility of creating and protecting an inclusive and welcoming workplace where everyone can self-identify.
We always have our customers in mind and believe in a welcoming approach where our expertise and fashion knowledge are key.
You actively work to achieve great teamwork where our values are the basis for your work and a natural part of our way of working.
Purpose of role
Through controlling and commercial analysis generate sales growth and profitability for your departments, both short and long term.
Generate sales growth and profitability for your departments both short-and long term through controlling and commercial analysis, action and leadership. In this role you drive the goals through coaching and guiding your team through controlling aspects.
Customer offer (plan/goal)
Set buying controlling vision, goals, strategy and timelines together with head of atelier and head of design.
Identify and act on potential for growth and profitability in both short- and long-term for all markets and channels.
Set the sales plan, income plan and equation per market and channel to the vision and goals.
Product development and purchasing
Supporting the assortment planning for your departments and together with your team identifying what will drive the selling on type, price and color.
Being main responsible for the biggest products / types. Supporting the teams quantification and planning.
Through ongoing analysis, communicate current selling and identify and act on future potential and risks.
Ways of working & leadership
Working proactively with identifying and acting upon future dependencies connected to assortment controlling.
Monitor buying levels and bought equation vs. planned and initiate actions on deviations.
Participating in motivating and leading the team towards the set goals and strategy.
With a constant improvement mindset, seek and develop new improved methods within assortment controlling.
Qualifications
Degree in business, engineering or equivalent.
Strong analytical skills and a proven track record of creating results
Clear communication skills by turning analysis in to something understandable for your team (inspiring and motivated way)
Clear result and goal-oriented mindset
Strong Business mindset with a clear understanding in how to plan and execute buying strategies to meet customer demand.
Strong communication, collaboration and leadership skills
Proficiency in relevant tools and systems
Fluent and efficient communication in English (written and spoken)
Additional Information
This is a permanent full-time role based in Stockholm (Kungsholmstorg 5) starting as soon as possible. If you feel your experience, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, please send your application, latest by December 7th, 2024. Interviews will be held continuously.
At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process, why we kindly ask you to not attach cover letter in your application as they often contain information that can easily trigger unintentional biases.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Global Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
& Other Stories offers fashion-loving women a wide range of shoes, bags, accessories, beauty and ready-to-wear - all equally important for the whole look. We inspire women to create their own personal style and expression. Our ateliers design diverse collections with great attention to detail and quality, always with modern femininity in mind. Learn more about & Other Stories here. Så ansöker du
