Business Assistant /Officer
2024-12-03
Bank of China Limited is one of the biggest and most internationalized banks in China. Bank of China (Europe) S.A. Stockholm Branch was established in Sweden on July 2nd 2012. It is the first Chinese-funded Bank officially registered in Sweden and doing business in the Nordic area. We now plan to recruit Business Assistant /Officer in Business Management Department in the Stockholm Branch.
Job description
Expense management: whole process of account payable, fixed asset management, corporate income tax and VAT booking, monthly closing;
Clearing: SWIFT message handling, Nostro account maintenance;
Other daily comprehensive tasks, operations and reports.
Basic Requirements
University Bachelor or Master degree in Finance, Accounting, Economic, or relevant subjects
Minimum 2-3 years of relevant work experience
Experience of working in an international company or environment, particularly knowledge about Chinese/Asian culture
Fluent in spoken and written English and Chinese, speaking in Swedish is a plus
To be successful at this position it is important that you possess a good team work spirit, as well as excellent communication skills. Furthermore, you have a positive and cheerful attitude in work situations and are able to work under pressure.
Application
Since the selection and interviewing is ongoing; please submit your Cover letter and CV in English as soon as possible to e-mail: hr.se@bankofchina.com
.
All applications will be kept confidential. If you have questions about the position please contact Shelly Zhu via e-mail: hr.se@bankofchina.com
. We look forward to receive your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-08
E-post: hr.se@bankofchina.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bank of China (Europe) S.A. Stockholm Filial
