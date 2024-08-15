Business Assistant
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-08-15
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What You'll Do
In Connected Experience (ConX) at Volvo Cars, our purpose is to develop and deliver a world-class digital user experience based on our Infotainment, Connectivity and Cloud Platforms.
The Business Support role in ConX is responsible for providing administrative and operational support to ensure smooth business operations. If you are an organized and service minded self-starter who takes pride in providing excellent business support and making things work effectively, then the job as Business Support may be the right role for you. You will have the opportunity to grow in a central role at ConX and learn about management team and engineering objectives.
As Business Support at ConX, you will work closely with the Head of ConX, the Management team and provide organizational support. Your responsibilities will vary depending on needs, but the focus will primarily on the following:
Financial administration, including support on purchase orders (using SAP SRM)and handling of supplier invoices
Working times reporting (using SAP CATS)
Preparing presentation material, coordinating and organizing meetings
House Council collaboration
* General business execution support
Who You Are
To be a match for this role we think you have...
* A degree level, or equivalent work experience
* Experience as a Business Assistant or similar role
* A big interest and experience to work with Finance tasks
* Great written and verbal communication skills
* Ability to make clear and impactful presentations
* Fluency in English (Swedish is a plus)
* Competence in MS Office, SAP and Lotus Notes
We also see that you are a person who is...
* Pro-active and service-minded, with the flexibility to shift perspective
* Self-driven with a proven ability to challenge, take own initiatives and a drive to succeed
* Can manage working in a high pace and fast changing business environment
* Team-player and a true collaborator with strong interpersonal skills
* Dedicated to quality and accuracy, from project inception to completion
* You are efficient, transparent, and confident in your communication with stakeholders at all levels
• A degree level, or equivalent work experience
* Experience as a Business Assistant or similar role
* A big interest and experience to work with Finance tasks
* Great written and verbal communication skills
* Ability to make clear and impactful presentations
* Fluency in English (Swedish is a plus)
* Competence in MS Office, SAP and Lotus Notes Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "72104-42756925". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Lisa Mellor 31590000 Jobbnummer
8842060