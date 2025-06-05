Business Architect
2025-06-05
Why Maandag Nordic? With us, you'll get the chance to really put your ideas into action. We offer a work environment where you can grow and learn through hands-on experience - trying things out, making mistakes, and improving.
For more than 35 years, Maandag® has been at the forefront of empowering people and organisations. We not only help professionals get jobs, but also connect them with a future that matches their values, desires and ambitions. Because when people are truly in the right place, they can develop themselves, fulfil their dreams and go to work with fresh energy every day. The energy and power released in the process is a catalyst for growth for companies. We started in the Netherlands, but now we also help professionals and organisations in Belgium, Poland, Dubai and Sweden. Our extensive knowledge of different markets, coupled with our wide network, enables us to make perfect matches quickly.
Start: 1st July 2025
Location: Norrbotten
Duration: 12 months with possibility for extension As a Business Architect, you will be responsible for the following: - Work with stakeholders from the factory operations and sustainability team to establish a digital development roadmap ensuring that it adheres to Company's corporate targets.
- Define, drive and follow up on digital implementation plans/project plans.
- Gather and model business requirements according to the business architecture framework by using Archi.
- Expected deliverables include capability maps and process diagrams.
- Backlog management - manage the backlog for a selected scope of capabilities, defining and prioritizing epics and user stories.
- Close collaboration with digital development teams, stakeholders and domain management to ensure progress against set goals and cross-functional alignment.
- Contribute by advocating and fulfilling the Company's digital strategy and ways of working within the initiatives and with the stakeholders you operate with.
Qualifications:
Experience from digital development from roles such as product owner/product manager, project manager, requirement engineer or business architect.
Experience with business architecture, business modelling and requirement analysis - capability mapping, process modelling, epic and user story definition.
Experience with workshop planning and execution with business stakeholders
Experience with data platforms and/or data products.
Structured ways of working and good communication skills.
Experience with project and/or product start-up and establishment.
Experience from the manufacturing industry and knowledge of Operations Technology (OT) is a bonus. Ersättning
