Business Analyst within Finance

In collaboration with our partner, an international financial company, we are currently seeking a Business Analyst with expertise and interest in data quality, data visualization and finance. You will work closely with the Business Control teams as well as Finance/Accounting, and therefore should also have a good understanding of economics, as well as an interest in further specialization in Business Controlling. You can be either early in your career or more experienced and knowledgeable in both Data Analysis and Controlling. Regardless of your level of experience, you will be offered excellent development opportunities within the role and the company, with room for taking on responsibilities.
Initially, this is a consulting assignment with the intention of transitioning to a permanent position with our partner over time.
Our partner is well-established in financing for the automotive industry. With a medium-sized organization in Gothenburg, communication channels are short, and collaborations extend across team and department boundaries. As a Business Analyst, you will play a central role in understanding the business's data and visualization-related needs based on financial aspects. The ambition is for you to evolve over time and complement your role with more Business Controlling-related responsibilities and tasks.
Your responsibilities
Acts as super-user of BI and visualization tools in the Nordics
Secure data quality and drive improvements as needed
Work with IT to ensure critical data elements are incorporated into the data warehousing technology
Improve ways of working by automating reporting and simpler analysis using the data lake and visualization tools
Participate in business intelligence initiatives in the markets, regions, and Global HQ
Drive continuous quality and process improvements within the Finance area
Support the Business Control team with the planning process throughout the year, including monthly short-term forecasts along with fall and spring long-term forecasts
Support in analysis the analysis and governance of general and specific reserves along with compliance to IFRS
Support costs analysis in the markets and support efficiency programs when requested
Drive fee income analysis in the markets
The ideal candidate
Has a master's degree in finance or Business intelligence
Has at least 1-2 years of relevant work experience
Is experienced with business intelligence applications such as Hyperion, Power BI, Qlikview and/or Tableau
Is experienced in Querying databases using SQL
Has great verbal and written communication skills in English (Swedish is a plus)
Previous experience of working with large quantities in a data warehouse environment and visualizing it to a non-technical audience is a plus, as well as if you have experience in financial modelling, financial planning and are familiar with the financial services industry.
As a person we are looking for you with a great ability to take initiative and drive improvements. You are eager to learn and develop yourself, as well as the processes and tools in the organisation. You have the ability to prioritize and work effectively on multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment, as well as solve problems in an effective way. This also includes strong communicational and collaborative skills.
About the position
This is a consulting assignment where you will initially be employed by us at OIO, with the intention of the employment transitioning to our partner over time.
Extent: Full-time
Working hours: Weekdays, office hours
Start: ASAP/according to agreement
Location: Gothenburg
Salary: Fixed monthly salary
Remember to submit your application promptly as we conduct ongoing candidate selection, and the advertisement may be closed before the position is filled if we have progressed to the selection and interview phase.
About OIO
Our passion is to help you find the right role and workplace. At the same time, we are aware of the fact that you are picky and choose carefully before taking your next career step, we would do the same. That is why we are dedicated in making sure we get to know you and your ambitions during the recruitment process. We believe that people in the right place have a greater chance of reaching their full potential. Through fair, uncomplicated employment conditions and a present leadership, we strive to help you grow professionally. In this way, we aim to become an obvious career partner for you. We are as picky as you are. Ersättning
