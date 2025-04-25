Business Analyst to Payment Execution
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-04-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
Are you curious about being part of the exiting transformation journey of Swedbank's payment platform?In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Analyse, design, develop, test and maintain complex business critical systems within the super-hot payments area that is currently undergoing its largest transformation ever.
Be part of a cross functional agile team that applies SAFe with a great atmosphere and challenging tasks.
Act as a role model and take responsibility for all typical BA activities such as analysis of product owner priorities, gaps and impacts, system processes and solutions, break-down of features, verification & anchoring of backlog items, requirement gathering, writing user stories and acceptance criteria, testing and quality assurance of the delivered functionality.
Develop yourself, your team and the Payments area. You will be part of a dynamic environment where we strive for t-shaping and sharing knowledge and experience through the daily work, retrospectives, communities, trainings etcetera.
What is needed in this role: Extensive experience from business analysis, functional & non-functional requirements and testing.
Having worked with Payments, XML, Json payload and ISO 20022.
Technical understanding of backend development, API's, microservices and architecture.
Experience from cooperating with 3rd party vendors - requirements, planning and coordination.
Be curious, driven, proactive, self-organized and an analytical problem solver with a desire to improve and comfortable solving complex tasks.
A set of methods and tools used in business analysis.
Team player with good collaboration and communication skills - listen, ask questions, build trust - and experience from agile ways of working, e.g. SAFe.
Ability to be a bridge between IT and business stakeholders to facilitate dialogue about customer value in the team and a shared understanding of the work to be done.
An interest in details without missing out on the big picture, and with good writing, visualization and documentation skills.
Proficient Swedish and English, spoken & written.
With us, you can experience: Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...You will have the opportunity to grow yourself and take on a big responsibility. The payment market is undergoing massive change with increased competition, globalization, standardisation etcetera that push participants to move forward. Swedbank is running several related strategic initiatives in parallel with scaling up agile and strengthening the delivery capacity - you will join during exciting times!" Johan Freyman, your future leader
We look forward to receiving your application by 04-05-2025. Location: Stockholm, Sundbyberg
Recruiting manager: Johan Freyman
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services. Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
#LI-MA1
#LI-Hybrid Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Kontakt
Johan Freyman johan.freyman@swedbank.se Jobbnummer
9304181