Business Analyst for future assignments within IT

We are now looking for Business Analysts for consultant assignments. Do you have good communication skills, analytical thinking, and a background in IT? Welcome, as a consultant at Adecco you are always a priority. We offer flexibility and an opportunity to express your wishes and desired career paths.
As a consultant with us
We have a wide range of assignments, and therefore there 's many possibilities. A common focus for all our assignments is that your opinion matters. Our goal is to match your experience and desired career paths with assignments with our clients.
Your background
In our processes, the client determines the specific requirements for their assignments, but in general we see that you:
• Have experience with or a background in Information Technology (IT)
• Have some or several years ' experience in the role as Business Analyst, or equivalent.
• Have good analytical and communication skills.
• Have an eye for problem solving.
• Have experience working with agile methodologies
Why Adecco?
We at Adecco Professionals strive to be the obvious choice for our candidates, consultants, and clients. We partner with interesting and attractive companies in different industries. Through us you can continue to build your experience and competencies by working as a consultant on different assignments with our clients.
If you are interested, or have any questions, feel free to contact the responsible recruiter Fredrika Holm at Fredrika.holm@adecco.se
