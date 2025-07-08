Business Analyst Data Stewardship
What makes Cognizant a unique place to work? The combination of rapid growth and an international and innovative environment! This is creating a lot of opportunities for people like YOU - people with an entrepreneurial spirit who want to make a difference in this world.
At Cognizant, together with your colleagues from all around the world, you will collaborate on creating solutions for the world's leading companies and help them become more flexible, more innovative and successful. And this is your chance to be part of the success story: we are looking for an Informatica Data Management Cloud Administrator to join our team in Sweden.
About the team
Cognizant collaborates with all major hyperscale's and relevant software vendors in the data and AI space. This includes partnerships with industry leaders such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, Snowflake, and Databricks. Our comprehensive approach ensures that we leverage the best tools and technologies to deliver scalable, secure, and efficient solutions. Additionally, we are supported locally by our dedicated Centres of Excellence, which operate both nearshore and offshore. These centres provide specialized expertise and resources, ensuring that we can meet the unique needs of our clients and drive innovation in AI and data cost effectively.
About the role
The Business Analyst in the Savings and Investment area is responsible for analyzing business requirements, defining reporting and analytical needs, and specifying data requirements to support data sourcing and integration. Key tasks include collaborating with the business team, drafting specifications, conducting gap and incident analyses, managing data quality, and tracking & building data lineage. The role demands strong knowledge of savings and investment processes, data flows, and project management. The analyst will work within a three-member task force focused on bridging data gaps between business, platform, and data teams to ensure seamless communication and integration.
Key responsibilities
Involve collaborating closely with the business team to define precise data requirements for submission to the platform development team. The assignment encompasses a broad range of activities including documentation review, detailed analysis, specification drafting, effective communication, development coordination, gap analysis, as well as data mapping and lineage tracking.
The specialist will also conduct thorough investigations into data point discrepancies, manage data quality assurance processes, perform incident analyses, and coordinate ongoing development efforts.
Required skills
Knowledge around Savings & Investments area, data flows, data lineage and information management, requirement analysis and documentation, strong project management skills.
Nice to have-skills
Handson SQL, MDM Tool, ETL Testing, data quality processes, Data governance lifecycle.
About us
Cognizant is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating, and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build, and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant (a member of the NASDAQ-100 and one of Forbes World's Best Employers 2024) is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com
Cognizant is an equal opportunity employer. Your application and candidacy will not be considered based on race, color, sex, religion, creed, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, genetic information, pregnancy, veteran status or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws.
