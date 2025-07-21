Business Analyst
2025-07-21
About
Echandia Marine is a leading innovator in sustainable marine battery systems, providing cutting-edge technology to enable cleaner, more efficient marine transport. Our mission is to revolutionize the maritime industry through advanced battery technology, improving efficiency and reducing environmental impact.
Role Overview
Echandia is looking for a sharp, analytical, and business-savvy Business Analyst to join our Marketing team. In this high-impact role, you will report directly to the Chief Marketing Officer and act as a key strategic partner, helping us make data-informed decisions and shape our positioning in the maritime energy sector.
You'll be instrumental in analyzing market dynamics, monitoring competitors, and supporting the development of executive-level insights and materials. This role is ideal for someone with a consulting background who thrives on turning data into strategy and influencing decision-making across functions.
Key Responsibilities
Conduct in-depth market, customer, and industry analyses to inform strategic planning and business development.
Lead competitor tracking and benchmarking to support positioning in a rapidly evolving market.
Prepare executive-level presentations for internal reviews, board meetings, and investor communications.
Analyze and interpret market data and trends to inform go-to-market strategies and product positioning.
Build and maintain dashboards and recurring reports that monitor key marketing KPIs and external market signals.
Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams-Sales, Product, Finance, and Operations-to ensure insights are actionable and aligned across the organization.
Stay current with customer needs, competitor activity, and broader trends in the maritime energy space.
Qualifications
Master's degree in Finance, Engineering, Economics, or a related field.
2+ years of experience at a top-tier management consulting firm (e.g., McKinsey, BCG, Bain, or equivalent).
Demonstrated analytical thinking and business acumen, with the ability to distill complex information into clear, strategic insights.
High proficiency in Excel and PowerPoint; experience with data visualization tools such as Tableau or Power BI is a strong plus.
Fluent in English; Swedish is an advantage.
Highly proactive, self-driven, and comfortable managing multiple priorities in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
Why Join Echandia Marine?
Impact: Work on groundbreaking technology that will shape the future of sustainable marine transport.
Growth: Develop your skills in a dual role that combines technical leadership with product strategy.
Innovation: Join a culture that values creativity, collaboration and innovation at every level.
Mission: Be part of a purpose-driven company working to make the marine industry cleaner and more efficient.
