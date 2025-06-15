Business Analyst

DataBees AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Sollentuna
2025-06-15


We're looking for a curious and detail-oriented Business Analyst to help us understand data and improve how things work. You'll work with teams to collect information, find patterns, and suggest ways to make our business better.

What You'll Do:

• Gather and organize data from different sources
• Analyze data
• Help create reports and show key numbers
• Work with teams to understand their problems and find solutions
• Share your findings in a simple and clear way

What We're Looking For:

• Person with interest in data and technology
• Good at problem-solving and asking questions
• Comfortable using spreadsheets (Excel or Google Sheets)
• Clear communication and willingness to learn

Language: Swedish/English
Qualification: Higher school
Joining date : As soon as possible

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-15
E-post: info@databees.ai

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
DataBees AB (org.nr 559324-5292), https://www.databees.ai
Vänortsstråket 67 D Lgh 1102 (visa karta)
191 62  SOLLENTUNA

Jobbnummer
9389130

