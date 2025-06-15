Business Analyst
2025-06-15
We're looking for a curious and detail-oriented Business Analyst to help us understand data and improve how things work. You'll work with teams to collect information, find patterns, and suggest ways to make our business better.
What You'll Do:
• Gather and organize data from different sources
• Analyze data
• Help create reports and show key numbers
• Work with teams to understand their problems and find solutions
• Share your findings in a simple and clear way
What We're Looking For:
• Person with interest in data and technology
• Good at problem-solving and asking questions
• Comfortable using spreadsheets (Excel or Google Sheets)
• Clear communication and willingness to learn
Language: Swedish/English
Qualification: Higher school
Joining date : As soon as possible
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-15
E-post: info@databees.ai
DataBees AB
https://www.databees.ai
191 62 SOLLENTUNA
