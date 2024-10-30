Business Analyst
2024-10-30
We need technical hands-on Business Analyst with project experience in -
Large projects on Enterprise Data Platforms support Advance Analytics
experience with GDPR compliance requirements & solutions
drive requirement workshops, product demonstrations, capable of translating business requirements to technical specifications
ability to converse with technical team to drive seamless product development
Building Advance Analytics Use Cases (AI/ML)
Azure Cloud & Databricks with some exposure to Azure DevOps/MLOps,
Overall Big data, Datalake & Datawarehouse
using/developing SQL (for requirement analysis, data analysis and data testing),
working with projects having ETL Data integration tools like (Informatica or AbInitio) with any involvement in ETL testing, Additional exposure/understanding of KAFKA
working in Scrum and SAFe (including PI planning)
local Stockholm based profile (preferred) although we are allowed to share EU based profiles
strong presentation skills & stakeholder management
Good Social, collaboration & networking skills
fluent in English, written & oral
