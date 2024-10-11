Business Analyst
2024-10-11
Techster Solutions befinner i dagsläget sig i en spännande tillväxtfas och söker nu fler kollegor, inledningsvis dig med minst 1+ års erfarenhet och som kan stärka teamet.
Du kan förvänta dig en omväxlande miljö, dagarna kan se väldigt olika ut - men en sak är säkert, här får du använda dina kompetenser och sätter själv gränsen för hur mycket du vill utvecklas. Som ett kunskapsbolag är det viktigt för oss att våra specialister delar med sig av sin kompetens och får kollegorna att växa.JOB DESCRIPTION
Our team are responsible for leading and operating the complete level software through integration, verification, and release activities. To support future platform updates there is now a need to add teams to strengthen our capacity and capability to quality assure and operate multiple platforms in parallel. TeamWe are responsible for the release of a quality assured software baseline for the complete electrical system in our vehicles, both during the development phase as well as projects directed towards customer vehicles in running production and aftermarket. We own the software release process and are continuously working on improving our processes and procedures. We face challenges with shorter time plans, more frequent software deliveries and integration, new types of software as applications, software patches/partial updates and software download over the air.
What you'll doAs a Business Analyst, you will collaborate across all our teams to ensure our software flow meets baseline requirements. You are tasked with consolidating our vision and goals into a unified set of requirements throughout the entire lifecycle-from software development to its release in our vehicles. You will play a crucial role in defining processes that facilitate the transition through various stages of our software flow. Acting as a key intermediary between our requirements and the tools implementing them, you will ensure thorough documentation of all processes and procedures. This includes maintaining up-to-date records of software baselines, requirements, and configurations. Organizing and leading regular meetings to align baseline requirements and capabilities across all teams will be part of your responsibilities. This involves gathering feedback, addressing issues, and ensuring a cohesive approach to software development and deployment. You will work closely with the tool development team to ensure that business requirements are being met. Additionally, you will represent our requirements concerning software baselines to the Product Management team within the ART.
It is a great merit to have been working with configuration management and product configuration within automotive.
You will have an interface towards all the delivering areas cross the complete electrical system, which will provide you with a broad network across R&D/Engineering. Also, the creation, release and distribution of documented software configurations to our test objects and production vehicles are part of your work.
In addition, we are stakeholders in the development of modern Configuration Management tools, supporting the complete chain for integration and release of SW within Volvo Cars.
Required qualifications
Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering or computer science/computer engineering Experience of software configuration management
Experience of software development
Fluent in English, written and spoken
Familiarity with tools like BPMN, UML, or flowcharts to map out processes.
Proven stakeholder management in large sized organizations.
Excellent communication and presentation skills.
Excellent Negotiation skills.
Meritorious qualifications
KDP system knowledge.
SW development and/or handling within Volvo Cars upstream and/or downstream.
Understanding of branch design, labelling and tracking issues.
Experience of software and system design.
Experience from electrical automotive development and vehicle programs as a software responsible or a lead engineer are an advantage.
Fluency in Swedish.
Personal qualities As a person, you enjoy building relationships and networking while being very service minded. We furthermore believe that you have a high level of engagement and a positive attitude. Being resolute and carry a high drive for results are additional qualities that characterize you.
