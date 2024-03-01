Business Analyst
NXT Interim Malmö AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-03-01
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NXT Interim Malmö AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Trelleborg
, Helsingborg
, Ängelholm
eller i hela Sverige
Business Analyst
Our client is currently expanding internationally towards becoming a multi-domestic company. In this process, IT plays an important role in facilitating and enabling collaboration. Data has never been as important as it is today. Sharing, collecting, storing, using and capitalizing on data is one important component for all product areas. Information technology will bring improvements in practically every area and our client will utilize this by incorporating IT even closer to core business.
Job Description
Analyze and plan the requirements for the IT department's transition to our clients new IT environment program. First part is a preparation/analysis phase to understand the scope, requirements and affected solutions/tools, processes and people.
Business Analysts will work close with Solution Architects and Service Owners across the different Service Areas. The outcome of the project will be a complete mapping of WoW, tools and people required, and an estimated effort towards the new Information Landscape.
Setting a Target Information Landscape is part of the project.
This is a 8 month contract at NXT Interim Malmö AB, in purpose to proceed as an employed at our client.
You need to be a Swedish citizen and speak Swedish fluent, when working with security classed projects.
Primary Location
Malmö. Hybrid.Scheduled Weekly Hours
40 - FulltimeSurely this sounds like an exciting mission?
Apply today and we'll tell you more. We need an application including a CV that matches our client's wishes.
Selection and interviews take place continuously, so do not wait with your application as we need to supplement with more information and the tender period is short.
NXT Interim and NXT Rekrytering is a niche and innovative company that operates in the consulting and recruitment industry.
We are active in HR, IT, and Finance and have 20 years of experience in the industry. We offer our consultants, among other things, health insurance,
remote workplaces and several other benefits that brighten their everyday life. For project employment, we apply collective agreements. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NXT Interim Malmö AB
(org.nr 559206-3852), http://nxtinterim.se/ Kontakt
Jonas Morin jonas.morin@nxtinterim.se Jobbnummer
8508334